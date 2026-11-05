Spotlight: New Musical GRIM is Hilarious, Heartbreaking, and a Must-See Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse

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GRIM, the new musical from La Jolla Playhouse, has been extended by popular demand. Its infectious pop score and wicked sense of humor make it a must-see premiere, and best availability starts November 25. BUY TICKETS

Presented at La Jolla Playhouse in Los Angeles as part of its 2026-2027 Season, GRIM follows the Grim Reaper's daughter, Diana, who has been told that after 300,000 years of collecting souls, her father is retiring and she is next in line. All that stands between her and the job is a simple test. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human teen Josh and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth, and the DMV. If she loves life, can she really be in charge of ending it?

Led by director Sammi Cannold, the creative team includes musical comedy trailblazers Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, songwriters Petro AP and Scott Hoying, and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Audiences can get a taste of the score by listening to GRIM star Akshara Gunda perform "Something to Kill For" on YouTube.

As one audience member, Alan S., put it: "You have 30,000 nights in this life: make GRIM one of them."

To learn more about ways to save, including Group Sales and Rush Tickets, visit lajollaplayhouse.org/save.

Up next at La Jolla Playhouse: Based on the acclaimed documentary, Particle Fever follows more than 10,000 scientists from around the world who joined forces to build the Large Hadron Collider and solve one of the universe's greatest mysteries. With music and lyrics by Bear McCreary and Zoe Sarnak and a book by David Henry Hwang, the show captures the thrill of discovery. GET TICKETS

The 2027/28 Season is coming soon, bringing two world-premiere musicals, an astonishing work of physical theatre, and three extraordinary plays. Subscription options offer savings of 20% or more and first access to the best seats. LEARN MORE about the season, and join the email list to be the first to hear about it.

Gifts for theatre-lovers: This holiday season, a La Jolla Playhouse gift certificate lets loved ones choose their own theatre adventure, from Playhouse performances and Premium or Design-Your-Own Subscription packs to a Spotlight On class. BUY TODAY

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