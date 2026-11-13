Review: PASSING STRANGE at Pasadena Playhouse

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How – or why – it took nearly two decades for Los Angeles to secure its first major staging of Stew and Heidi Rodewald’s musical PASSING STRANGE is a question worth considering at greater length in a space other than this one. The Tony award-winning musical – later a film directed by Spike Lee – is partly an L.A. story. That is to say, this odyssey begins here in the City of Angeles before catapulting its questing hero (his older and younger incarnations) off to Amsterdam, then to Berlin, and finally back to L.A. PASSING STRANGE originated in Berkeley before its Broadway bow, so its L.A. premiere at The Pasadena Playhouse represents no type of homecoming.

It took Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman envisioning PASSING STRANGE in the context of landmark American musicals which “redefine what the art form can be” for Angelenos to finally get a look at - and a listen to - this genre-defying wild card. With director Zhailon Levingston (CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL) at the helm, the Playhouse’s production is a super-charged evening of sex, drugs and introspection and discovery, not particularly in that order. We may have missed out on seeing original company members Colman Domingo, Daniel Breaker and Stew himself, but audiences at the Pas-PASSING STRANGE get their sensibilities rocked by Britton Smith, Ty Taylor, and Saycon Sengbloh. And that ain’t nothing. Far from it.

The show’s narrator/protagonist (played by Ty Taylor) identifies himself briefly in the opening prolog. He then introduces Youth, (Britton Smith), a young man who is trying to find his center in whatever direction his mother (Saycon Sengbloh) happens to steer him. Youth can locate a trace of revelation while singing in the church choir led by Reverend Jones (Johnny Laveie) and later amidst the weedy haze puffed out by the Reverend’s son, Franklin (Devere Rogers). Ultimately, Youth breaks with the Joneses, forms his own garage band and kicks off his quest in search of “the real.” Turning similarly away from his mother and the middle class identity that she embodies, Youth’s beliefs and music start veering toward topics related to racial identity. To find his real and square his identify as a Black man, Youth concludes he’ll need to experience how things are done abroad.

Specifically, amidst the relaxed and druggy debauchery in Amsterdam followed by the political rage of Berlin where Youth is accepted, but never entirely finds himself. Not that he doesn’t try, as he buys his way into a fiery left artist commune Nowhaus by playing his own race card. “Do you know what it’s like to hustle for dimes on the mean streets of South Central?” Youth asks, to which the Narrator responds, “Nobody in this play knows what it’s like to hustle for dimes on the mean streets of South Central.” Youth’s quest in search of the real is simultaneously a longing and – let’s face it – a bit of a con job. But who's he fooling? The harder he tries to tap into an identify he doesn’t embody, the more inauthentic he becomes and the less he fits in anywhere.

In addition to mixing up musical styles, Stew and Rodewald are dumping quite a lot of ingredients into their bouillabaisse. Carrying a title out of a line from OTHELLO, PASSING STRANGE evokes a bit of THE PILGRIM’S PROGRESS, and also some Dickens. If you want a musical theater parallel, think PIPPIN… albeit much cooler. Our Narrator driving the action gets ample assistance from his onstage band led by music director Greg Nabours

And what an electrically crazy ride this is! The characters encountered by Youth are an olio of “neo-hippies” revolutionaries, performance artists, lovers and avant-garde filmmakers. In Amsterdam, the actor Tanerelle heats up the stage as free spirit Marianna offering Youth “My Keys” in a very seductive ballad, and then immediately joining with Youth and a few others in the frisky, anything goes number, “We Just Had Sex” (To keep it fresh sometimes/We shuffle the decks). In Berlin, as the protest artist Mr. Venus, Rogers is unrecognizable from his earlier incarnation as the closeted preacher’s son, Mr. Jones. And Brittany Campbell delivers both heat and a sharp dose of reality as the Marxist Nowhaus leader – and Youth’s lover – Desi.

Eschewing elaborate set pieces, Scenic Director Lawrence E. Moten III effectively take Youth across Europe to locales where, thanks to Lighting Designer Jared E. Sayeg, the lights blaze. Devario D. Simmons’s contemporary skewing costumes are predominantly black – whether in leather, formal wear or punked out.

Ultimately, PASSING STRANGE comes down to the power of its bifurcated hero – the young and the slightly older. Smith offers a man who comes across as a stranger everywhere he lands, a pliable individual with a lot to learn. By contrast, Taylor marks the Narrator smart, scabrous and all-knowing. And why the hell not! He’s got the benefit not just of knowing what his own future will hold, but also the power of that kick-ass band to back him.

For those keeping score, The Pasadena Playhouse’s Landmark Music Cycle includes RAGTIME, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, JELLY’S LAST JAM, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, BRIGADOON and now PASSING STRANGE. Not sure how REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL fits into this array, but it’s up next, in April.

PASSING STRANGE continues through Nov. 29 at 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena.

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