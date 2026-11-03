Review: THE WHO’S TOMMY at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Who is an English rock band who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. Formed in 1964, it went on to become not just legendary but one of the most influential bands in history with classic songs like “My Generation,” “I Can See For Miles,” “Baby O’Riley,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” and “Pinball Wizard” from the concept album “Tommy” from 1969. In 1975, the band created a film based on that album, which was a major success, grossing almost $35 million and garnering two Oscar noms. Then, in 1992, Pete Townshend, one of The Who’s co-founders and the band’s guitarist, keyboardist, vocalist, and lead songwriter, launched a stage musical version of the story, first appearing in San Diego before moving to Broadway in 1993 where it landed 11 Tony nominations and winning five despite many tweaks made to it from the original, which had already made changes from the film.

THE WHO’S TOMMY ensemble

A revival that is playing the Hollywood Pantages Theatre is an electrifying and exhilarating rock opera that will dazzle your senses. The conceit: When young Tommy experiences severe trauma as a child, he withdraws to a deaf, dumb, and blind state. And things get progressively crazier from there with surreal and mind-blowing visuals and twists in the story.

Usually produced with two acts, this runs an efficient hour and 40 minutes with minimal dialogue. Director Des McAnuff (who helmed the original show as well) brings composer Pete Townshend’s vision and music to blazing life with exceptional help form Petger Nigrini’s projection design, David Korins’ scenic design, and Amanda Zieve’s lighting design. They come together to create something as dazzling as anything you would see in a $200 million blockbuster movie. (The video backdrop contains textual information, but depending where you sit, you may not be able to see it all.) Music director Calvin Hitchcock leads an ace orchestra, while the costumes by Sarafina Bush are outstanding and the choreography by Lorin Latarro and Dee Tomasetta is exhilarating. Flashy and stylized, the entire show is a blinding display for the senses, while also being emotionally moving, so that while the look of the show is eye popping, it isn’t a case of style over substance.

The material is about trauma, and Tommy’s parents (Mia Bergstrom and Zach Fogel) don’t do much to help him once he withdraws. For example, at various times, they leave him with a bullying cousin (Kyle McFalls) and a pedophile uncle (Peyton Cassity). The show has a unique sense, being both a throwback and also futuristic. There is a science fiction element in addition to tackling religion. Collin Matthew Flanagan as adult Tommy and Mari Grossmann as young Tommy are superb with angelic voices. Bergstrom and Fogel are electric, and Kris Lyons as the Acid Queen who uses hallucinogenics and sex to try to snap Tommy out of his condition brings down the house. Whether you know the film, the original album or have seen the stage show before, this is unmissable, top-of-the-line theater.

Photos by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade2

THE WHO’S TOMMY rocks out at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Boulevard, through November 15. Tickets are available at BroadwayInHollywood.com.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone