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Video: The Huntington Releases TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Trailer

The production marks the first regional staging of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation, directed by Huntington artistic director Loretta Greco.

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A new story trailer for Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD gives a glimpse of the Huntington Theatre's current production, running October 8 through November 8 at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. The video, produced by Kligerman Productions, previews the stage adaptation ahead of its continued run.

The production adapts Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for the stage through a script by Aaron Sorkin, known for The West Wing and A Few Good Men. The story follows Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch as he defends a wrongfully accused man, testing the limits of his principles in a divided community.

This staging represents the first regional production of Sorkin's adaptation, created specifically for Boston under the direction of Huntington Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco. The Huntington is also partnering with the ACLU of Massachusetts on audience engagement and community programming tied to the production.

The cast includes Karl Kenzler as Atticus Finch, Karen Killeen as Scout Finch, Benjamin Izaak as Jem Finch, Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Calpurnia, Andrew Stevens Purdy as Dill Harris, Rafael Jordan as Tom Robinson, Jesse Garlick as Horace Gilmer, Ken Cheeseman as Judge Taylor, and Jackie Scholl as Mayella Violet Ewell.



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