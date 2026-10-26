Video: The Huntington Releases TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Trailer

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A new story trailer for Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD gives a glimpse of the Huntington Theatre's current production, running October 8 through November 8 at the Huntington Theatre in Boston. The video, produced by Kligerman Productions, previews the stage adaptation ahead of its continued run.

The production adapts Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for the stage through a script by Aaron Sorkin, known for The West Wing and A Few Good Men. The story follows Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch as he defends a wrongfully accused man, testing the limits of his principles in a divided community.

This staging represents the first regional production of Sorkin's adaptation, created specifically for Boston under the direction of Huntington Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco. The Huntington is also partnering with the ACLU of Massachusetts on audience engagement and community programming tied to the production.

The cast includes Karl Kenzler as Atticus Finch, Karen Killeen as Scout Finch, Benjamin Izaak as Jem Finch, Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Calpurnia, Andrew Stevens Purdy as Dill Harris, Rafael Jordan as Tom Robinson, Jesse Garlick as Horace Gilmer, Ken Cheeseman as Judge Taylor, and Jackie Scholl as Mayella Violet Ewell.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 46 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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