Interview: Broadway's Faith Prince in EL PORTAL’S 100 YEAR Theater Celebration

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Faith Prince, is a the famed Tony Award-winning actress and singer best known for her celebrated work in Broadway musical theatre. On Broadway: Won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls (1992). She also earned Tony nominations for Bells Are Ringing (2001) and A Catered Affair (2008). Other notable Broadway roles include Jerome Robbins' Broadway, The Little Mermaid (as Ursula), Annie (as Miss Hannigan), Disaster!, and most recently, Boop! The Musical (as Valentina). Faith has sold over 40 million albums worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music and Soundcloud.

Television & Film: Recurring roles in Spin City, Huff, Melissa & Joey, and Monarch, along with appearances in films such as Dave, Picture Perfect, and The Last Dragon. Concerts & Cabaret: Recorded live cabaret albums (A Leap of Faith, Total Faith) and has toured extensively across the country. Since 2024, she has co-led the annual 92NY Summer Cabaret Conference.

Faith sat down (Central Valley, CA) with Broadway World (Avalon Hotel, Beverly Hills) in a lively conversation of reflections and laughter to pull back the curtain on her determined journey from Virginia to 42nd Street on Broadway by answering Ten Questions In Ten Minutes:

What Constellation dispersed you into the world and where?

Constellation Leo the Lion; Leo moon rising

Augusta, GA raised in Lynchburg, VA (Fun Fact: birthplace of Opera powerhouse, Jessye Norman)

Your fondest childhood memory of live theater and who brought you there?

I was eight or nine years old when my mom, an incredibly creative person, brought me to see a wonderful regional production of PETER PAN! I loved it especially seeing Peter Pan fly over us.

(Fun Fact: The original Broadway production in 1954 was directed by Jerome Robbins starring Mary Martin)

When was your “”aha moment”, you could bust a note or two and make people listen to you?

I was a committed actress on my own during HS. I was a self taught Meisner actress who could carry a tune. I studied in theater in college then privately with Harry Garland who taught me how to sing full out but in character. About six years of way off-off-off Broadway and back to back LORT to LORTs, region to region theater as a working actress, I felt confident then to identify as a working actress although we actors suffer impostor syndrome. We worry someone is going to find out we’re not the real deal. Then I landed the coveted Jerome Robbins’ BROADWAY (5 Tony Awards) It was my Broadway debut as Tessie Tura from GYPSY earning a Best Featured Actress Tony Nomination leading to the quintessential Broadway character, Adelaide, in GUYS AND DOLLS! (Tony win for Best Leading Actress).

Did you jump trains and ride the rails to Buffalo or classically trained at a fancy Nancy conservatory?

I attended University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). It was a dynamic cluster of performers who also found their way to Broadway.

What role gave you confidence to say you are a paid actor?

Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS…SOMEWHERE THAT’S GREEN.

A. Where were you when the theater gods announced your second of four Tony nominations for GUYS AND DOLLS!? B. What were you thinking about five seconds before they said your name? C. And five seconds after? D. Where is the Tony medallion, now?

A) I was awakened by my husband I had a phone call…my friend blissfully shared I had been nominated for Adelaide.

B) I remember thinking how truly suspenseful the moment was for me. I also was thinking I have to get back to work! We have to take off time to participate in award shows.

C) I thought “Oh my god! I have to give a speech!” (My Nuclear Engineer realistic dad called me the day before and pepped me up with “You know you could lose, right?)

D) Honestly, my beloved Tony is in storage from my last migration to Central Valley, California.

A. Barbara Streisand recorded I’LL KNOW in 1967 for SIMPLY BARBARA then ADELAIDE’S LAMENT in 1985 for her BROADWAY ALBUM then in 1993 I NEVER BEEN IN LOVE BEFORE for BACK TO BROADWAY. Many critics credit Barbra for reviving 1950s musicals back to Broadway but you both share a love and an ear for Frank Loesser's music. Have you worked with Barbra, yet? (Barbra is currently casting a new film version of GYPSY for Universal Pictures)

B. Pick one: WESTSIDE STORY or GUYS AND DOLLS

A. No l, but Broadway Producer, Jimmy Nederlander, offered me Fannie in FUNNY GIRL! for my follow up show. Hello, Gorgeous! I had just did a revival but I took the lead in an incredible original musical NICK & NORA! (It was Tony nominated for Best Original Score)

B. GUYS AND DOLLS! 9 Nine breakout characters, a true libretto by Damon Runyon and Abe Burrows. It’s a favorite of both actors and audiences. GYPSY for the runner up.

Since you are an East Coast/West Coast performer, what is your take on Hollywood stars replacing Broadway stars only for ticket sales?

Broadway is brutal! Eight shows a week! You have to be certain kind of actor to do Broadway.

Broadway has been very good to me with no regrets. I love Broadway, and I’d do another long run in a heart beat. However, most celebrities are booked for tix sales during a “limited time engagement.” Broadway actors are a special breed made for the long haul.

A. How crucial is a cabaret act’s song list? B. What is your go to 16 bars or do you just pull out your Tony Award from a black velvet bag? C. What is your fave karaoke pop song?

A) I mentor and teach musical theater in the Central Valley of California. The song list is crucial but you have to leave room for you to come through the songs, too.

B) I am very fortunate I have a body of work which sings for me so I do not need a bag of tricks.

C) I’m not a karaoke gal because I require key signatures. lol! I did sing Bill Withers’ “AINT NO SUNSHINE” once but sang “I know, I KNOW, I kNOW, i know as many ways possible to interpret the them…the audience laughed it up!

You have played several U.S. legit houses but what are your faves in LA? Hollywood Bowl on your to do list?

I’m lucky I’ve done the Hollywood Bowl but I love The Wallis in Beverly Hills too bcz it’s a great space. I like the Cinegrille at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood but I hear The Gardenia is no longer? (closed on 12/21/25).

FAITH is a featured celebrity in the El Portal Theatre's upcoming 100th anniversary spectacular celebration on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (followed by desserts and libations).

The concert revue will be hosted by local NBC celebrity favorite, Fritz Coleman, inside El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood (NoHo Arts District) has been a long running continuous theater for regional and touring shows. The highly anticipated show is directed by Broadway fave, Jason Graae with outstanding musical direction by Michael Orland (AMERICAN IDOL)

Broadway fans have an especially rare treat in store: the celebration brings together the three Tessies of Broadway's original Tessie Turas — Faith Prince (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Heather Lee (Gypsy with Bernadette Peters) and Lesli Margherita (Gypsy with Audra McDonald) — along with Natalie Wachen, who served as Tessie Tura standby in Gypsy with Audra McDonald.

The celebration will culminate with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking this exciting new chapter in the storied history of one of Los Angeles' treasured cultural landmarks—and honoring the theatre's enduring legacy on the Los Angeles area stage.

In celebration of two extraordinary women whose brilliance, grace, and enduring spirit have left an indelible mark on Hollywood—Debbie Reynolds and President Emerita Ruta Lee—a portion of the proceeds from this special evening will proudly benefit The Thalians, continuing their remarkable legacy of compassion, philanthropy, and service.

Tickets range from $50 - $125 and can be purchased online at www.elportaltheatre.com or on the phone at 818-508-4200.

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