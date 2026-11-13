My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: David Archuleta Is Warming Up This Holiday Season
Archuleta's 'Warm Me Up' album is now available to stream and purchase.
The holidays are getting warmer with David Archuleta! The beloved singer joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a special BroadwayWorld Exclusive celebrating his brand-new holiday album, Warm Me Up, and his upcoming Christmas tour!
The 12-track album features holiday favorites, original songs, and a special collaboration with fellow American Idol alum Jordin Sparks. David brings his signature vocals and fresh pop influences to the sounds of the season.
He's also hitting the road for the Warm Me Up Holiday Tour, kicking off November 28, with a stop at New York City's Sony Hall on December 5!
From his breakout success on American Idol and the smash hit "Crush" to his deeply personal memoir Devout, David continues to inspire audiences with his music, honesty, and journey of self-discovery.
Join Robert and David for a festive conversation about Christmas traditions, new music, life on tour, and finding joy in being authentically yourself!
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode