Jaxx Theatricals To Host Broadway Trivia Night

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Jaxx Theatricals continues its 20th anniversary celebratory season with its first ever BROADWAY TRIVIA NIGHT coming up Wednesday night, November 18th following their NIGHT OF SHORT PLAYS on Sunday, November 15th.

This one-night-only event will feature three rounds of 10 questions each. Compete in teams of two to four people for your chance to win tickets to shows, bragging rights as well as an array of other fun prizes. Sign up opens at 6:30PM and trivia begins at 7PM. Jaxx's first ever Broadway Trivia Night is hosted by Jeremy Lucas, Jaxx Co-Founder, Artistic Director and Cultural Arts Envoy to the USA representing American Musical Theatre.

Jaxx's 20th anniversary planning committee is made up of a dedicated team of artists, educators, parents and patrons dedicated to arts education and Los Angeles theatre. The team producing these events includes Jill Marie Burke, Kate Eisenberg, Jeremy Lucas, JD Morabito, Denise Mota, Erin Lee Smith, Colin Tracy, Kyler Wells & Brian Whisenant.

Broadway Trivia Night is open to all ages, so feel free to bring the whole family! The Jaxx Bar at Broadway Trivia Night will be open at 6PM, one hour before trivia starts for cocktails, mocktails and snacks.

The Jaxx Theatre is located at 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. First come, first served parking is available in the lot next to the Jaxx lot on Oxford Ave.

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