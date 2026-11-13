Review: Pretty Witty and Gay: OH, MARY! Dazzles at Ahmanson Theatre

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Rose meets Reno in this gayest of straight plays about Mary Todd Lincoln. While Oh, Mary! is not a musical, it demands their attention and comparison, especially with the roles that defined Ethel Merman. The play takes the desperate desire for stardom that makes Gypsy and encases it in comedy raucous as and raunchier than Anything Goes. Cole Porter would be proud of Cole Escola for the balance of social and political jabs, the queer over- and under-tones, and the sheer amount of original sex jokes.

Alaska Thunderfuck in Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary! takes on a farce of a presidential past with perfect execution. But Oh, Mary! isn’t about a president (or his execution); it is about his First Lady. How does Mary Todd Lincoln cope with her assignment of staying out of sight and not behaving in a manner that would draw further criticism to a president waging civil war? In short, she doesn’t. Mary’s antics fuel the play as she yearns to return to the stage.

Portrayed by drag icon Alaska Thunderfuck, Mary schemes and screams her way to the stage. Alaska’s comedic timing is impeccable, and she wows from curtain rise to curtain call. It seems pointless to call the lead performer a scene-stealer, as the scene was theirs to begin with. But Alaska clutches her scenes and her spotlight as tightly as Mary clutches her cabaret dreams. Her fellow actors could not wrestle them away from her, no matter how hard they tried. And oh, they tried.

Wesley Taylor’s hearty performance as Mary’s Teacher delights. Impassioned and exaggerated, he shines in every moment he stands on stage. John-Andrew Morrison, a seasoned Oh, Mary! vet, plays Mary’s Husband, as he is listed in the program. He delivers a brilliant performance of a president torn with the stresses of war and… other things.

The script is packed with punchlines firing off rapidly. Perhaps too rapidly; many a time the audience laughed so hard at one joke that they missed the buildup to the next. Nevertheless, the show fills every second of its 80-minute runtime. For every gag that drags, two more land immediately right behind it.

Oh, Mary! makes it quite clear that the historical setting is merely for show. There is little room for accuracy in Escola’s comedy. However, this plays to the show’s advantage. The themes of Oh, Mary!, beneath the ridiculousness of it all, stand firmly on their own feet: society’s expectations stifle dreams. This is especially true for women and gender-nonconforming people, which is why it is especially important that Mary be portrayed by a drag queen. Of course, Mary has been portrayed on Broadway by the likes of Jane Krakowski and Maya Rudolph, cisgender female performers not appearing in drag; their turns in the role no doubt stunned, and this reviewer does not intend to suggest that they should not happen. Cisgender women realize this central theme of the play universally, so they deserve their place in the massive black dress and tight curls of Mary Todd Lincoln. But putting a nonbinary performer (such as the playwright Cole Escola, who originated the role on Broadway) or a drag queen in the role doubles-down on the point. Gay audiences have long been drawn to divas like Mama Rose, Mame, and Dolly: strong women who stand up against the social pressures pushing them down. While Oh, Mary! is not a musical, Cole Escola has still added to the lineup a new theatrical diva – one whose gender-defying allows anyone to step into the role. Because Escola recognizes that anyone – especially women, especially queer people, especially trans people – but anyone can feel strangled and stunted by society’s demands. If Oh, Mary! endures – and its trajectory suggests such – it will be for this universality that has been so tightly wrapped up in comedy.

Oh, Mary! runs at the Ahmanson Theatre until December 6.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

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