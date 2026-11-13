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Photos: OH, MARY! National Tour Opens At the Ahmanson Theatre

The Tony Award-winning comedy opened at the Ahmanson Theatre on November 12 and continues through December 6.

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Oh, Mary! celebrated its Los Angeles opening last night, November 12, at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre. The limited engagement stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as Mary Todd Lincoln. Check out photos from its West Coast debut below!

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy began performances on November 10 and continues through December 6, 2026.

Oh, Mary! follows a frustrated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The one-act comedy explores the former First Lady's unfulfilled ambitions, personal struggles, and suppressed desires through Escola's fictionalized interpretation of the historical figure.

Alaska Thunderf*ck, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2, previously co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical. Ghee received the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for their performance in Some Like It Hot, with additional Broadway credits including Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Oh, Mary! premiered on Broadway in July 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre and subsequently opened in London's West End in December 2025, where it received the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Holly Pierson, lighting design by Cha See, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, additional sound design by Drew Levy, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, props supervision by Addison Heeren, and musical arrangements by David Dabbon.

Tickets for the Los Angeles engagement are available through Center Theatre Group.

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

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Oh, Mary! Opening Night

Buy Tickets to Oh, Mary!

More on this show: OH, MARY! to Return to Seattle in 2028 After Record Paramount Theatre Week · 11/10/2026




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