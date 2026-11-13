In this episode, we talk with Tony Award–winning producer and Broadway Plus founder and CEO Nathaniel Hill about his book The VIP Effect and the art of creating unforgettable experiences.
Photos: OH, MARY! National Tour Opens At the Ahmanson Theatre
The Tony Award-winning comedy opened at the Ahmanson Theatre on November 12 and continues through December 6.
Oh, Mary! celebrated its Los Angeles opening last night, November 12, at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre. The limited engagement stars Alaska Thunderf*ck as Mary Todd Lincoln. Check out photos from its West Coast debut below!
Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy began performances on November 10 and continues through December 6, 2026.
Oh, Mary! follows a frustrated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The one-act comedy explores the former First Lady's unfulfilled ambitions, personal struggles, and suppressed desires through Escola's fictionalized interpretation of the historical figure.
Alaska Thunderf*ck, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2, previously co-wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway production of Drag: The Musical. Ghee received the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for their performance in Some Like It Hot, with additional Broadway credits including Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire.
Oh, Mary! premiered on Broadway in July 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre and subsequently opened in London's West End in December 2025, where it received the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by Holly Pierson, lighting design by Cha See, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, additional sound design by Drew Levy, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, props supervision by Addison Heeren, and musical arrangements by David Dabbon.
Tickets for the Los Angeles engagement are available through Center Theatre Group.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Podcasts
To celebrate her final performances as the brattiest girl in all of London town as she plays Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Oh, Mary! - a role that she reprises following record-breaking box office runs in New York – Jinkx Monsoon is reflecting on a life-changing journey leading The Monsoon Administration.
#10 - How to keep surprising Broadway — and how to keep Broadway surprising — with Kevin McCollum
From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
#137 - Shaince - 44’s Michelle Obama
Recording Star & Actress Shanice visits Behind the Awards to talk about the satirical musical 44 in which she plays Michele Obama. Shanice also reminisces about her time on Kids Incorporated, Winning Star Search, her famous guest appearance on Family Matters, and being the first Black Actress in the role of Eponine in Les Miserables.
Theatre Chat: Wicked Trailer, Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail, and Is the Broadway Musical in Trouble?
In this Theatre Chat episode of Half Hour with Jeff & Richie, we dig into the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, new casting announcements for Gruesome Playground Injuries and Oh Mary!, and the unique immersive Nightmare Before Christmas light trail experience.
#118 Giggling Schoolgirls with Michael Di Liberto
U Guys, from Broadway's Wicked and the Off-Broadway hit Titanique, Michael Di Liberto is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by TV actor and Broadway performer Michael Di Liberto to talk all about his amazing life in the theater!
Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) on Identify
In this Artist Exploration, Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: From tennis scholarship to stage & screen — mastering the “inner game” of performance. Process over product: Walnut Street Theatre + MFA at UT shaped his craft.
I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico
U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!
#98 She's The Moment, She's The Face with Bianca Leigh
U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
The Fall 2024 Broadway Season Conversation with MATT KOPLIK (Plays Episode)
In this episode, we sit down with Matt Koplik, Host of the BROADWAY BREAKDOWN to dive into the fall 2024 Broadway season. We discuss a diverse lineup of plays including THE ROOMMATE, MCNEAL, THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA, YELLOW FACE, OUR TOWN, LEFT ON TENTH, ROMEO + JULIET, CULT OF LOVE, and EUREKA DAY.
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
‘Romeo and Juliet: Time Enough for Love’
Atwater Village Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Showstopper
Whitefire Theatre (10/15-11/14)
|
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL
Hollywood Pantages Theatre (3/30-4/18)
|
MOTEL 66
Lonny Chapman Theatre (10/17-11/22)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Pantages Theatre (7/28-8/29)
|
Destiny of Desire
Center Theatre Group (11/11-12/20)
|
CHASING THE SUN: MAPLE QUARTET & THE ALBERS SISTERS
Hahn Hall (1/14-1/14)