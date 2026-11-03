Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch Highlights of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at La Mirada Theatre
The Southern California regional premiere is directed by a former Broadway and national tour Evan Hansen.
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has unveiled highlights of its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, offering a look at the show currently on stage. The musical plays at La Mirada Theatre from October 30 through November 22, 2026.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical and follows a socially anxious teenager whose desire to belong spirals into an elaborate lie after a classmate's death.
The La Mirada staging is the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the show and the second production of the theatre's 2026/2027 season, presented with McCoy Rigby Entertainment. Stephen C. Anthony, a former Broadway and first national tour Evan Hansen, directs, with musical direction by Ryan O'Connell.
Earlier coverage includes a first look at the production in photos, as well as rehearsal footage of Tyler Donovan McCall performing 'Waving Through a Window'. Tickets are available through the La Mirada Theatre website.
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