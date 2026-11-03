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Video: Watch Highlights of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at La Mirada Theatre

The Southern California regional premiere is directed by a former Broadway and national tour Evan Hansen.

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La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has unveiled highlights of its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, offering a look at the show currently on stage. The musical plays at La Mirada Theatre from October 30 through November 22, 2026.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical and follows a socially anxious teenager whose desire to belong spirals into an elaborate lie after a classmate's death.

The La Mirada staging is the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the show and the second production of the theatre's 2026/2027 season, presented with McCoy Rigby Entertainment. Stephen C. Anthony, a former Broadway and first national tour Evan Hansen, directs, with musical direction by Ryan O'Connell.

Earlier coverage includes a first look at the production in photos, as well as rehearsal footage of Tyler Donovan McCall performing 'Waving Through a Window'. Tickets are available through the La Mirada Theatre website.

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