 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Pasadena Playhouse Releases PASSING STRANGE Teaser

Watch a first look at the show's opening number ahead of its Los Angeles premiere.

By:


Pasadena Playhouse unveiled a new "We Might Play All Night" music video, the opening number of PASSING STRANGE, featuring Ty Taylor and Brittany Campbell. The video teaser is directed by Omar Avedanke, with music direction by Greg Nabours on keys, Nick Anton on bass, Dominic Anzalone on drums and Will Yanez on guitar.

PASSING STRANGE is a rock musical with book and lyrics by Stew and music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. The production marks the 20th anniversary of the show, which first opened at Berkeley Rep in 2006 before moving to Broadway.

The Los Angeles premiere runs at Pasadena Playhouse November 4 through November 29. The cast includes Ty Taylor as Narrator, Britton Smith as Youth and Saycon Sengbloh as Mother, with direction by Zhailon Levingston.

Pasadena Playhouse previously released a related music video featuring Ty Taylor performing 'We Might Play All Night'.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Pasadena Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Passing Strange
11/4 - 11/29/2026
Dead as a Dodo
2/3 - 2/28/2027
Recent Articles
Video: Ty Taylor Performs 'We Might Play All Night' From PASSING STRANGE at Pasadena Playhouse
Video: Ty Taylor Performs 'We Might Play All Night' From PASSING STRANGE at Pasadena Playhouse
10/16/2026
PASSING STRANGE to be Presented at Pasadena Playhouse
PASSING STRANGE to be Presented at Pasadena Playhouse
10/1/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
Assassins in Los Angeles Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
OC of OC: Summer Serenade in Los Angeles OC of OC: Summer Serenade
Curtis Theatre (6/05-6/05)
Warhol/Frankenstein 4D! in Los Angeles Warhol/Frankenstein 4D!
Hobgoblin Playhouse (9/26-11/28)
Sonic Live In Concert in Los Angeles Sonic Live In Concert
City Hall Live (10/22-10/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets