Video: Pasadena Playhouse Releases PASSING STRANGE Teaser

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Pasadena Playhouse unveiled a new "We Might Play All Night" music video, the opening number of PASSING STRANGE, featuring Ty Taylor and Brittany Campbell. The video teaser is directed by Omar Avedanke, with music direction by Greg Nabours on keys, Nick Anton on bass, Dominic Anzalone on drums and Will Yanez on guitar.

PASSING STRANGE is a rock musical with book and lyrics by Stew and music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. The production marks the 20th anniversary of the show, which first opened at Berkeley Rep in 2006 before moving to Broadway.

The Los Angeles premiere runs at Pasadena Playhouse November 4 through November 29. The cast includes Ty Taylor as Narrator, Britton Smith as Youth and Saycon Sengbloh as Mother, with direction by Zhailon Levingston.

Pasadena Playhouse previously released a related music video featuring Ty Taylor performing 'We Might Play All Night'.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 21 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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