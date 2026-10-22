Video: Pasadena Playhouse Releases PASSING STRANGE Teaser
Watch a first look at the show's opening number ahead of its Los Angeles premiere.
Pasadena Playhouse unveiled a new "We Might Play All Night" music video, the opening number of PASSING STRANGE, featuring Ty Taylor and Brittany Campbell. The video teaser is directed by Omar Avedanke, with music direction by Greg Nabours on keys, Nick Anton on bass, Dominic Anzalone on drums and Will Yanez on guitar.
PASSING STRANGE is a rock musical with book and lyrics by Stew and music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen. The production marks the 20th anniversary of the show, which first opened at Berkeley Rep in 2006 before moving to Broadway.
The Los Angeles premiere runs at Pasadena Playhouse November 4 through November 29. The cast includes Ty Taylor as Narrator, Britton Smith as Youth and Saycon Sengbloh as Mother, with direction by Zhailon Levingston.
Pasadena Playhouse previously released a related music video featuring Ty Taylor performing 'We Might Play All Night'.
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