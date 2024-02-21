Video: Maestro James Conlon's on LA Opera's THE DWARF

LA Opera's Richard Seaver Music Director, James Conlon explores "The Dwarf" - the story, its history, and of course, the music. Watch this all-new video to learn even more about this stunning opera.

The cast for The Dwarf includes Rodrick Dixon in the title role, alongside Erica Petrocelli as Donna Clara, Kristinn Sigmundsson as Don Estoban, Emily Magee as Ghita, Kathleen O'Mara as First Maid, Deepa Johnny as Second Maid, and Sarah Saturnino as Third Maid. The ensemble is rounded out with Tiffany Townsend as First Companion and Madeleine Lyon as Second Companion.

The creative team behind the production is led by James Conlon as the conductor, with direction by Darko Tresnjak. The scenic design is crafted by Ralph Funicello, costumes by Linda Cho, and lighting by Pablo Santiago. The chorus is under the direction of Jeremy Frank, with choreography by Bill Burns.

An Impossible Romance, a gothic tale of one-sided love in a decadent Spanish court. Oscar Wilde’s fable is brought to life through a lush and romantic score conducted by James Conlon. Tenor Rodrick Dixon stars in the title role opposite audience favorites Erica Petrocelli and Kristinn Sigmundsson as we present Alexander Zemlinsky’s The Dwarf.

Last staged at LA Opera in 2008 to critical acclaim, Tony-winning director Darko Tresnjak conjures a royally opulent production, with costumes from fellow Tony Award winner Linda Cho.



