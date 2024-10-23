Video: 'For The First Time in Forever' in Rehearsals for Olney Theatre's FROZEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a sneak peek behind the scenes as Anna (Alex De Bard) and Elsa (Gabriela Hernandez) get ready for the coronation ball in "For The First Time in Forever" in rehearsals for Olney Theatre's production of Disney's FROZEN.

Written by the Oscar and Tony Award-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez (Music and Lyrics) and Jennifer Lee (Book), the international sensation is directed at Olney Theatre by Alan Muraoka, best known as the proprietor of Hooper’s Store on Sesame Street.

Local favorite Alex De Bard (Kinky Boots) stars as Anna and is joined by rising star Gabriela Hernandez as Elsa, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway’s Into The Woods) as Olaf, and Ricky DeVon Hall (Woolly Mammoth’s Incendiary) as Kristoff.



The cast also includes Jay Frisby (King Agnar), Sarah Anne Sillers (Queen Iduna), Tyler Dobies (Pabbie), Crystal J. Freeman (Bulda), Noah Israel (Hans), Jared Michael Delaney (Weselton), Alex Mills (Sven), Jamie Smithson (Oaken). Elise Chrappah and Aliza Cohen share the role of Young Anna. Ruth Benson and Taylor Esguerra split duties on Young Elsa. The ensemble includes Jessica Bennett, Quadry Brown, Mia Goodman, Angelo Harrington II, Stephen C. Kallas, Ariel Kraje, Robert Mintz, and Haley Nachlas. Stellamaris Orellana and Walker James Vlahos are swings.





Comments