Video: Robot Cellist Plays With Malmo Symphony Orchestra in Sweden

A robot recently played the cello during a concert in the Swedish city of Malmo in what has been reported as the first joint performance between a symphony orchestra and a machine.

The piece named "Veer" was written by classical composer Jacob Muehlrad and performed by the Malmo Symphony Orchestra with the guest soloist robot on the cello.

CTV news reports the project is not about replacing human musicians but learning more about the creative process.

Watch a selection from the performance in the video.

VIDEO: Robot plays cello with a symphony orchestra in Sweden.



A robot is playing a cello during a concert in the Swedish city of Malmo in what has been described as the first joint performance between a symphony orchestra and a machine. The piece named "Veer" was written by… pic.twitter.com/zVUWui9m7U — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 22, 2024

