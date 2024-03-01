Video: Get A First Look at BLACK CYPRESS BAYOU at Geffen Playhouse





Get a first look at Geffen Playhouse's world premiere of Black Cypress Bayou, written by Kristen Adele Calhoun (HBO’s Sula, BLKNWS) and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton: An American Musical, Rent). Check out the video!

The cast includes Amber Chardae Robinson (Judas and the Black Messiah, 80 for Brady) as Taysha Hunter; Brandee Evans (P-Valley, The Fabulous Four) as LadyBird “Lady” Manifold; Angela Lewis (Snowfall, Milk Like Sugar) as RaeMeka “Meka” Manifold-Baler; and Kimberly Scott (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Sweat) as Vernita Manifold.

On a hot summer night in Texas, Vernita Manifold summons her two daughters down to the bayou with a secret too big to keep. The richest, meanest man in town is dead, and the Manifold women know more than they’re saying. As secrets begin to surface, the bonds between the women, their town, and the legacy of their ancestors all come to a head. Black Cypress Bayou is a hilarious, suspenseful world premiere about loyalty, healing, and comeuppance.

Recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Major support for this world premiere production provided by the Edgerton Foundation New Play Production Fund. This production is made possible, in part, by support from Cast Iron Entertainment.