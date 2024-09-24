Video: First look at Geffen Playhouse's DRAGON LADY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at The Los Angeles premiere of Dragon Lady, now playing at the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Check out the cast in action!

Written and performed by Sara Porkalob, and directed by Andrew Russell, Part I of The Dragon Cycle runs September 4 – October 6, 2024.

On the eve of her 60th birthday, Maria Porkalob Sr. fires up her new karaoke machine to regale her granddaughter Sara with her astonishing life story. As a lounge singer who escaped a gangster-controlled nightclub in Manila to become a free-range mother of five in the United States, Maria is a matriarch not to be trifled with. Broadway star and storyteller Sara Porkalob embodies dozens of characters in a trigenerational tour-de-force performance that fuses killer karaoke with laugh-out-loud comedy to tell her family’s incredible origin story.

