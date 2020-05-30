VIDEO: Watch The Blank Theatre's Stream of NATHAN C. JONES: A LOVE STORY?

Kicking off its 30th anniversary season, The Blank Theatre in Hollywood presented a livestream of Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story?, a world premiere musical with book by Vanessa Claire Stewart, music by Brendan Milburn, and lyrics by Milburn and Stewart, featuring Amir Levi and directed by Daniel Henning.

Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story? is a one-person show told through a series of different conversations Nathan has with himself over the course of his "love" story with Chad. The conversations are all sung, with varying tempos and styles, while the audience watches Nathan's evolution of blossoming love turning ... extremely sour. In 50 minutes, this dark comedic musical explores the pathos of one slightly deranged man as he fosters, then misinterprets, then fatally destroys the relationship he's always dreamed of.

Watch the stream below!

