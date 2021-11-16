Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tiffany Mann Performs 'Beautiful' in HEAD OVER HEELS at Pasadena Playhouse

Performances run through December 12.

Nov. 16, 2021  

Pasadena Playhouse is now presenting Head Over Heels, with music of The Go-Go's, which kicks off the Playhouse's 2021-2022 season. Performances run through December 12.

Check out an all new video featuring Tiffany Mann performing "Beautiful"!

The cast stars Alaska 5000 (RuPaul's Drag Race), Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Yurel Echezarreta (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), George Salazar (Little Shop of Horrors), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), and Shanice Williams ("Dorothy" in NBC's The Wiz Live!).

The historic Pasadena Playhouse will be fully transformed for the production creating an experience with both traditional reserved theater seats and a general admission dance floor. Performances are scheduled from November 9 through December 12. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30, at pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


