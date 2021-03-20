Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Regency Theaters Shows Off New Safety Measures as Los Angeles Movies Theaters Prepare to Reopen

The concession stand will be protected by plexiglass with credit card swipe devices moved to the customer side, eliminating unnecessary touch points.

Mar. 20, 2021  

Los Angeles movie theaters are preparing to reopen with some new COVID-19 measures in place.

Variety recently did a story, showing off some of the measures being taken in Regency Theaters across the region.

Targeting a March 31 reopen, district manager of Regency Theaters Andrew Gualtieri walked through a reimagined space, built around the CinemaSafe protocols issued by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Some new restrictions will break with long-held traditions around moviegoing, he said.

Get a first-hand look at the new normal in moviegoing in the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


