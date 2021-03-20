VIDEO: Regency Theaters Shows Off New Safety Measures as Los Angeles Movies Theaters Prepare to Reopen

Los Angeles movie theaters are preparing to reopen with some new COVID-19 measures in place.

Variety recently did a story, showing off some of the measures being taken in Regency Theaters across the region.

Targeting a March 31 reopen, district manager of Regency Theaters Andrew Gualtieri walked through a reimagined space, built around the CinemaSafe protocols issued by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Some new restrictions will break with long-held traditions around moviegoing, he said.

The concession stand will be protected by plexiglass with credit card swipe devices moved to the customer side, eliminating unnecessary touch points.

Get a first-hand look at the new normal in moviegoing in the video below!