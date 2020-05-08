VIDEO: Pasadena POPS Reschedules 2020 POPS Series

Due to the guidelines issued by government authorities, the Pasadena POPS has made the difficult decision to reschedule the 2020 POPS series to Summer 2021.

All subscriptions and single tickets have been automatically transferred to the rescheduled 2021 dates.

2021 Concert Dates:

June 19, 2021 - Sway With Me: Latin Rhythm and Swing

July 10, 2021 - Road to Motown

July 24, 2021 - Fleetwood Mac: A Tribute

August 14, 2021 - Michael Feinstein Sings Sinatra's Songbook

August 28, 2021 - 100 Years of Broadway



Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2021 season are on sale now. Buy your tickets today to secure your spot under the stars!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You