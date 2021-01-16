VIDEO: Center Theatre Group Gathers Artists to Recite Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' Speech

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, twenty one artists and arts leaders including Keith Josef Adkins, Stori Ayers, Jozben Barrett, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Wren T. Brown, Pj "Tru" Bucknor, Andi Chapman, Paige Hernandez, Isaiah Jaay, Jerrie Johnson, Daniel Alexander Jones, Lakisha May, Roberto Antonio Martin, Courtney Peck, Larry Powell, Brandon Rainey, Nikkole Salter, Michael Wayne Turner III, Akilah A. Walker, Chris Webb and Tobie Windham, recite Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legendary I Have A Dream speech.

The video is directed by Tyrone Davis, Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director.

Check out the video below!

Join Center Theatre Group on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, January 18, 2021 at 4pm PT, for the first in a series of panel discussions as part of Not a Moment, But a Movement. Moderated by SoulCenter founder Erin Michelle Washington, this free discussion will highlight the careers of Woodie King Jr., Rhodessa Jones, and Nancy Davis, three Black theatre practitioners who have dedicated their lives to amplifying and centering Black artists. Our panel of trailblazers will share their journey and wisdom about this powerful movement's past, present and future.

The panel will be followed by a free premiere screening at 6pm PT of the first episode of Not a Moment, But a Movement featuring Angelica Chéri's one-person play "Crowndation; I Will Not Lie to David" paired with the music of Jessica Lá Rel and the work of visual artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle. The episode will be Introduced by Vanessa Williams and hosted by Bruce Lemon.