UPLINE: IT'S NOT A SHOW, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY. To Be Presented At Los Angeles LGBT Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the glamorous yet deceptive world of Varmon, a fictional multi-level marketing beauty empire, in the absurd and interactive solo comedy, "Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity."

Co-created by performer Megan Stern and director Shannan Calcutt, this multi award-winning show will have you rolling in the aisles and ready to sign up for your very own Varmon starter kit… just remember it's not a pyramid scheme.

"Upline" has been celebrated at major festivals, most recently winning the award for Outstanding Solo Performance at the 2024 San Diego International Fringe Festival. The show has also garnered both the Audience Pick and Critics' Choice awards at the Atlanta Fringe, as well as the Artists' Pick for Encore at the Cincinnati Fringe. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also named it one of the best shows of 2023.

This hilarious solo show invites you to explore Varmon's promise of Eternal Youth and Financial Freedom through a satirical lens - exploring such themes as capitalism, gender roles, and that ever-elusive American Dream. A healthy dose of audience interaction makes every performance unique.

Davidson/Valentini Theatre - Los Angeles LGBT Center

1125 N. McCadden Place

Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCES:

Saturday | June 8th @ 8:00 PM(Preview)

Thursday | June 13th @ 9:15 PM

Saturday | June 22nd @ 3:30 PM

Friday | June 28th @ 9:00 PM

Sunday | June 30th @ 2:00 PM

TICKETS:

$15.00 The Hollywood Fringe Festival - upline: it's not a show, it's an opportunity

Ages 18+ · 1 hr

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Megan Stern (Performer/Co-creator) Megan's work as an actor has been called “excellent” (LA Times), “utterly delightful” (Broadway World), and “a complete original” (Chicago Theater Beat). Trained as an actor and clown, she was recently awarded the Outstanding Solo Performance prize at the San Diego International Fringe for “Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity”.

Shannan Calcutt (Director/Co-creator) A multi-award winning artist, Shannan Calcutt is sought after as a Performer, Instructor, Director, Writer and Show Creator. She performed her iconic breast implant routine, Scotch Baggies, for millions of spectators at Cirque du Soleil's, Zumanity. She has designed comic acts for Cirque du Soleil, Spiegelworld, and Berlin's Friedrichstadt-Palast. Shannan was the associate director at Spiegelworld's The Hook, and is currently the resident director of Atomic Saloon Show in Las Vegas.

Comments