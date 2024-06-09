Tyne Daly to Appear at Terrence McNally Documentary Screening This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its Proud Out Loud programming honoring the achievements of five-time Tony Award winning playwright and librettist Terrence McNally (1938-2020), Theatre West is screening the Emmy-nominated American Masters documentary about McNally, Every Act of Life, produced, written, and directed by Theatre West member Jeff Kaufman. The film will be shown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The screening will be followed by a discussion and talkback with Kaufman, producer Marcia Ross, and veteran McNally performer and documentary participant Tyne Daly (Master Class, Mothers and Sons, winner of 4 Emmys and a Tony). The panel will be moderated by Michael Van Duzer, President of the Artistic Board of Theatre West.

Every Act of Life. Documentary/Biography. Written and directed by Jeff Kaufman. Produced by Kaufman and Marcia Ross. From The Orchard. (Color, 2018, USA, 93 minutes, not rated) Featuring Tyne Daly, F. Murray Abraham, Christine Baranski, Edie Falco, John Glover, Anthony Heald, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, Tom Kirdahy, Rita Moreno. The life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime): 60 years of groundbreaking plays and musicals, the struggle for LGBTQ rights, addiction and recovery, finding true love, and the relentless pursuit of inspiration.

Winner- Film Out San Diego Festival.

Admission is a suggested donation of $15. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City, North Hollywood, and Studio City. There is a privately-operated parking lot across the street (fee required; credit card only). Phone: (323) 851-4839. Website: http://theatrewest.org

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals.

