Tyler Perry's SISTAS Star Brian Jordan Jr. to Develop New Musical in Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Jordan Jr., who stars as Maurice Web on Tyler Perry's hit BET series "Sistas," now in its third season, will return to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana this week to produce a first-ever developmental concert version of his new musical Riley, which takes place at the fictitious Riley College, a historical public black school in the bayou.

Riley will hold an open casting call for actors, dancers, and singers this Saturday, July 24 at 9:00 AM at WDC (9269 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815) with developmental concert presentations happening Friday, July 30 and Saturday, 31. For more information visit RileyTheMusical.com. For tickets please visit manshiptheatre.org

ABOUT RILEY

Riley, a compelling musical drama-comedy, follows 6 young students through their collegiate matriculation at a historical public black school in the bayou. After the freshman class of 2020 enter these University halls; it will never be the same. As If getting through school isn't hard enough, these six friends must make it through life. Each of them, from different backgrounds, regions, and even different races. All here at one place-for one purpose.

ABOUT Brian Jordan JR.

Brian Jordan Jr. is a classically trained actor, singer, and dancer who studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, he has performed in Broadway national tours, Off-Broadway, and in many of the country's most prestigious regional theaters before turning to television and film. He recently released a new, upbeat, motivational R&B track that encourages listeners to believe in themselves.