Tom Arnold To Receive 2024 PSICF Comedy Hall Of Fame Award At Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival has announced celebrated comedian Tom Arnold will be honored with the PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award at this year's festival, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the world of comedy.

As a writer, producer, and actor, Tom Arnold has captivated television and film audiences across the globe, earning accolades such as the Peabody Award and a Golden Globe Award.

PSICF President Paul Cruz shared his enthusiasm and stated, "Who doesn't love Tom Arnold? He's not only one of the funniest people in the industry, but also one of the kindest. Tom has made remarkable contributions to comedy, from stand-up to sitcoms and films." Cruz also added, "Like so many others, we at PSICF are huge fans of his work, and we are truly honored to recognize him this year."

Arnold cornered the market on playing the resident comic relief in films like "Nine Months" with Hugh Grant and Julianne Moore, "True Lies" with Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Hero" with Dustin Hoffman, and "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" with Mike Myers. He recently re-teamed with his 'True Lies' co-star Schwarzenegger in the series 'Fubar.' Arnold is also known for his stand-out roles in the classic cult film 'Soul Plane,' 'Madea's Witness Protection Program,' and starring in the highly successful series Roseanne, before eventually serving as executive producer for the sitcom.

In addition to his work in comedy, Arnold played a pivotal role in establishing Fox Sports Network with his hosting role on "The Best Damn Sports Show Period." He hosted CMT's "My Big Redneck Wedding" and "My Big Redneck Vacation," both of which premiered with record-breaking ratings for the network.

The PSICF Comedy Hall of Fame Award ceremony will take place during the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs, CA.

About Palm Springs International Comedy Festival

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival (PSICF) is a premier annual event celebrating the art of comedy in all its forms. Featuring a diverse array of performances, films, stand-up, sketch comedy, and improv, PSICF attracts top-tier comedic talent from around the globe. The festival is committed to nurturing new talent while honoring comedy legends, making it a significant influencer in the comedy world.

For more information about the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, including tickets and program details, please visit www.psicf.org.

