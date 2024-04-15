Tim Realbuto Reurns to the Stage in ARSENIC AND OLD LAC in Southern California

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning film star Tim Realbuto, most known for his record breaking and award winning performance in the indie hit “Bobcat Moretti” opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland, is returning to the stage for the first time since 2019.

Realbuto will play Teddy Brewster in Joseph Kesselring’s award winning comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” for three performances in May and June for the Actor’s Repertory Theatre of Simi in Southern California.

Realbuto, the award winning film actor will return to the stage for the first time since 2019. In a statement, Realbuto said “When the artistic director of this amazing theatre company called me and asked me if I would step in for an actor unable to perform, I jumped at the chance. This theatre does the most amazing productions. I’ll actually be directing for them this summer, but when she asked me to perform in this, I said yes immediately. This is one of my favorite comedic plays and I haven’t been on stage since 2019! So, I’m quite excited. My character thinks he’s actually the former president Theodore Roosevelt, so I’ve been doing my research. It’s been great fun and I can’t wait to get my feet wet on stage again and in such a fun role with such a fantastic cast and production team.”

Tim will be the the special guest understudy for the role of Teddy Brewster on May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd. Actor David Newman, who plays the role full time has commitments during those performances that he cannot break. Realbuto was personally asked by artistic director Jan Glasband to take over the role for that weekend of performances.

Realbuto says “I’m happy it’s only three shows because I’ve only been working on films for the past few years. Three performances is great. I’m entering back into the world of the live theatre slowly… for now.”

Realbuto joins fellow film actor Rishi Mehta (Harmony) as Mortimer Brewster, as well as Kathleen Silverman, Denise Sudik, Kelly McCarron, Drew Orlando, Ryan Engstrom, Kris Reyes, Daniel Krause, Peter Fair, Ted Elrick, Noah Canada, Chris Carnicelli.

The production, directed by Beth Stockton at The Artspace Blackbox Theatre in Simi Valley, California, runs from May 26th-June 16th.

Realbuto will only perform the role of Teddy Brewster on May 31st at 8pm, June 1st at 8pm, and June 2nd at 2:00pm.