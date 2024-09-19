Jason Alexander, Kristen Bell, Yvette Nicole Brown & More to Star in PARENTS IN CHAINS Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”), Kristen Bell (Frozen, Nobody Wants This), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” Dreamgirls), Tom Everett Scott (La La Land, Race to Witch Mountain), Jackie Tohn (Nobody Wants This, “Glow”), and Gary Anthony Williams (“Night Court,” “The Crew”) are set to star in the developmental workshop production of a new comedy, PARENTS IN CHAINS, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness). Co-producers are Michael Leon Cassutt and Josie Yount. Associate Producer is Thomas Pettinelli. PARENTS IN CHAINS will perform on Monday, September 30 & Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the historic Whitley Theatre.



In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 17-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world…parenting.

PARENTS IN CHAINS will perform on Monday, September 30 & Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the historic Whitley Theatre, 6555 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.



Ticket prices are $35 (price subject to change).

For more information, please visit www.parentsinchainsla.com.

