Video: 'Dragon Theme' From DRAGON LADY at Geffen Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Los Angeles premiere of Dragon Lady is now playing at the Gil Cates Theater. Check out a video of the song 'Dragon Theme' here!

Written and performed by Sara Porkalob, and directed by Andrew Russell, Part I of The Dragon Cycle runs September 4 – October 6, 2024.

On the eve of her 60th birthday, Maria Porkalob Sr. fires up her new karaoke machine to regale her granddaughter Sara with her astonishing life story. As a lounge singer who escaped a gangster-controlled nightclub in Manila to become a free-range mother of five in the United States, Maria is a matriarch not to be trifled with. Broadway star and storyteller Sara Porkalob embodies dozens of characters in a trigenerational tour-de-force performance that fuses killer karaoke with laugh-out-loud comedy to tell her family’s incredible origin story.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL