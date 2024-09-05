News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: 'Dragon Theme' From DRAGON LADY at Geffen Playhouse

Performances run September 4 – October 6, 2024.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
The Los Angeles premiere of Dragon Lady is now playing at the Gil Cates Theater. Check out a video of the song 'Dragon Theme' here!

Written and performed by Sara Porkalob, and directed by Andrew Russell, Part I of The Dragon Cycle runs September 4 – October 6, 2024.

On the eve of her 60th birthday, Maria Porkalob Sr. fires up her new karaoke machine to regale her granddaughter Sara with her astonishing life story. As a lounge singer who escaped a gangster-controlled nightclub in Manila to become a free-range mother of five in the United States, Maria is a matriarch not to be trifled with. Broadway star and storyteller Sara Porkalob embodies dozens of characters in a trigenerational tour-de-force performance that fuses killer karaoke with laugh-out-loud comedy to tell her family’s incredible origin story.




Videos