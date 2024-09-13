Photo Exclusive: MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Reunites HAIRSPRAY Stars Marisa Jaret-Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Broadway Babies to Broadway – Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now reunites the original Tracy, Penny, and Amber at New World Stages this November!

BroadwayWorld stopped by with the star-studded cast to was on hand to snap some photos of the trio of original Hairspray stars before the big show hits NYC!

This spectacular event will kick off at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited run beginning November 2, 2024, with an official opening night on November 13 through December 8, 2024.

Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now will also play at Beverly Hills' Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for a single night on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (What We Do in the Shadows), Tony Award-nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony Award-nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde The Musical) will spend the evening not only telling stories about the show that launched all their careers but the many shows after— singing from the hits that made you fall in love with them.

The three have 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them from Beetlejuice to Big Brother … from Mean Girls to Legally Blonde The Musical… Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast … Wicked to Gypsy … and even the Country Music Awards!

Join these mamas - along with the Ramone C. Cortines School of the Visual and Performing Arts student choir - on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendship, careers, and children! For many decades these three performers played teenagers on stage, now see the full-bloomed divas they have become, and the value of lifelong friendship. Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is a night of Broadway music and

stories you will never forget.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas