Pacific Resident Theatre Extends THE SPY WHO WENT TO REHAB Through October 6

Pacific Resident Theatre relaunches comedy thriller, THE SPY WHO WENT INTO REHAB next month.

In a bold twist on the classic spy narrative, the son of iconic TV spy Robert Culp (I Spy) is stepping into the spotlight, heading the cast in a new comedy that flips the script on what it means to be a modern-day secret agent.

What happens when a James Bond-like agent gets sent to rehab for his excessive drinking, gambling, womanizing and anger issues? His journey to enlightenment gets derailed, when his arch enemy shows up for a final confrontation. A comedic look at how an outdated male relic, who still embodies toxic masculinity, learns to think differently, courtesy of a colorful group of “woke,” self-aware recovering addicts.

Gregg Ostrin (Playwright) is known for his works The Soul of Motown (Stage West Theater, Calgary), Truffles (Secret Door Theater, New York City), Kowalski (Two Roads Theater), Rank & File (Hudson Theater). His play The Beverly Hills Hotel Peace Talks will premiere at the The Coachella Valley Rep in Palm Springs next summer.

“As a lifelong fan of James Bond, the movies and books, as well as all things 60's era spy, I was musing on the character of Bond. I realized that he was an alcoholic, a sex addict, nicotine addict and gambling addict. The story grew from that,” explains playwright Gregg Ostrin. “It's a play about taking ownership of your behavior, about becoming the best version of the person you were meant to be. But with a lot of comedy.”

Cyndy Fujikawa (Director) has helmed productions of Ellen McLaughlin's Tongue of a Bird, Kres Mersky's Martin is Mine, Nuts 'n Chews at PRT and The Last Vaudevillian, a play based on her mom and their family's roots in theatre and vaudeville. Cyndy directed and produced the documentary “Ninety Minutes Later,” about the fatal police shooting of ER actress Vanessa Marquez, to be released this year. Cyndy is a “Usual Suspect” at New York Theatre Workshop and member of Antaeus Playwrights Lab.

CAST: Jason Culp as Simon (Jason Culp recently appeared as Alfieri in A View from the Bridge at Theatre Palisades, and was featured in Murder After Hours at Group Rep Theatre. Regional roles include Creon in Anouilh's Antigone and as Trigorin in The Seagull. Film/TV/Audio Narration for 30 years); Cyndy Fujikawa as Z (Cassandra in Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike at Pacific Resident Theatre. She has worked at San Jose Rep, A Contemporary Theatre (Seattle), Sacramento Theatre Company; Off Broadway at New Victory Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Mabou Mines and more. Member of Antaeus Playwrights Lab); Michael Redfield as Gary/Lazarus (20-year member of PRT where he has appeared in When They Speak of Rita, My Antonia, The Browning Version, Dinner with Friends, and Middletown. Founding member of Rogue Machine Theatre, where selected credits include Small Engine Repair, and Oppenheimer). Mariah Shirley as Stella (PRT's Playboy of the Western World, role of Evie in Co-op production of Ellen McLaughlin's Tongue of a Bird); Rachel Townsend as Yvonne (Consuelo in Unfinished Women Cry in No-Man's Land While a Bird Dies in a Gilded Cage, directed by Shirley Jo Finney, Julia in Wedding Band, directed by Debbie Allen). Alondra Andrade as Pixie (last seen in the short film “The Duchenne's” directed by Michael Zhang, and feature film “Mommy Monster” directed by award winner, Pierre Tsigaridis.

Production Team: Michael Franco (Lighting Design), Jason Culp (Sound Design), Rachel Townsend (Choreography).

“The Spy Who Went Into Rehab” runs at 8pm Fridays, Saturdays, and at 3pm Sundays through October 6, 2024. Pacific Resident Theatre is located at 703 Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291. Street parking or limited free lot behind building. Tickets $35 (Seniors 55+ and Students $25; Student rush at door $12). Tickets: https://pacificresidenttheatre.org/ or call (310) 822-8392.

