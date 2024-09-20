Inland Pacific Ballet Announces 2024-25 Season & Fall Dance Festival Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Inland Pacific Ballet's 30th season kicks-off with Fall Dance Fest 2024, a fundraiser to support the ballet company with an unforgettable evening of captivating dance performances and festive dinner, including ‘Stars and Stripes,' a dynamic piece choreographed by Laurence Blake, performed by the IPB Company and IPBA Apprentice/Trainees; selections from IPB's upcoming spring production of Shrek the Musical featuring talented IPB and Candlelight Pavilion musical guest artists; and a new work by renowned choreographer Arturo Fernandez, Ballet Master for Alonzo King LINES Ballet. Fall Dance Fest 2024 takes place on Saturday, September 28, 6 p.m. at Inland Pacific Ballet, Montclair, CA.

ARTURO FERNANDEZ is the former Ballet Master Emeritus at LINES Ballet, having been an integral part of LINES Dance Center as one of the teachers for the open classes. LINES Ballet is a celebrated contemporary dance company that has been guided since 1982 by the unique artistic vision of Alonzo King in San Francisco. Fernandez has been the coordinator and teacher for most of the LINES Ballet auditions and has set Alonzo's choreography for companies and universities worldwide including the Royal Swedish Ballet, NYU Tisch School of the Arts and Washington University in St Louis, to name a few. Fernandez has taught master classes to Lyon Opera Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Paul Taylor Dance, Robert Moses' Kin, Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Westside Ballet Academy, Les Ballet Jazz de Montreal, and many schools and universities where LINES Ballet has toured. He has been a master teacher, choreographer and coach for LINES Ballet's Education Programs. Finally, he assisted Alonzo King in creating a new ballet for the San Francisco Ballet which premiered in 2018. At present he resides in Cathedral City with his husband and their dog Eddie and is an active member of the Task Force raising funding for the creation of the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial which will have its home in the park adjacent to the Palm Springs Art Museum.

The IPB 2024/25 Season will continue with its spectacular production of The Nutcracker in December at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College in Claremont and the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, followed by Shrek The Musical in 2025. Visit IPBallet.org for details regarding venues, schedules, and additional information.

Fall Dance Fest $125pp; includes a festive sit-down dinner; Chic cocktail attire suggested

All proceeds support Inland Pacific Ballet programs.

Inland Pacific Ballet, founded in 1994 by Southern California natives Victoria Koenig and Kevin Frank Myers, quickly became one of Southern California's cultural jewels. Its mission is to build and sustain a professional ballet company in the Inland Empire of Southern California, committed to producing exquisitely staged productions of full-length classic story ballets as well as presenting the best in contemporary choreography.

Koenig and Myers have built Inland Pacific Ballet into the premier ballet company in the region, enjoying critical acclaim while performing the largest and most varied repertoire in the area. The Company's repertoire includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Les Sylphides, Graduation Ball and Swan Lake Act II. Full length classical masterpieces include Giselle, Coppélia and a lavish production of The Nutcracker. Contemporary classics include masterpieces by the legendary George Balanchine including Serenade, Concerto Barocco and Who Cares? and a growing body of original work which includes creative adaptations of much-loved stories such as The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Dracula, and Beauty and the Beast.

Based in the Inland Empire region of southern California, the Company performs its home season from October to May as Company in Residence at the historic Bridges Auditorium in Claremont. In 2010 the Company began adding other southern California venues to its regular season including the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga (2010), the Arcadia Performing Arts Center in Arcadia (2013), the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside (2014), and the Sophia B. Clarke Theater in Walnut (2019). Festival programs such as the Redlands Bowl Music Festival, Balletfest and Dance Kaleidoscope have also allowed the Company to reach an ever-expanding audience. Recent partnerships include a guest appearance with the San Bernardino Symphony in 2018.

Regional touring has included the Luckman Fine Arts Complex in Los Angeles, the Civic Arts Plaza in Thousand Oaks, the Annenberg Theater in Palm Desert, the Haugh Performing Arts Center in Glendora, the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro. In 2009 the Company embarked on its first national tour, performing at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in Amarillo, Texas.

Comments