Tickets On Sale For World Premiere Of NATURAL SELECTION At Zephyr Theatre

Zephyr Theatre has announced that tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of NATURAL SELECTION, a new play written by Stacy Adelman and directed by Shayne Eastin.

The production will open on February 19 and run February 21, February 22 (matinee), February 26, February 27, and February 28. Performances will take place at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles. General admission tickets are priced at $22.50.

NATURAL SELECTION centers on a group of girls waiting together in a room for a process they only partially understand. As names are called one by one, anticipation gives way to rejection, shifting alliances, and increasing pressure. The play examines how women and non-binary people navigate competition, intimacy, and identity, tracing how systems of selection shape relationships and self-perception over time.

The cast features fourteen women and non-binary performers, including Stacy Adelman, Lacy Allen, Rachel Austin, Jessica Bishop, Bailey Castle, Alicia Campbell, Ally Dixon, Christine Fang, Elizabeth Frohlich, Scout Gutzmerson, Emma Gonzalez, Samantha Harris, Jordee Kopanski, Julia Manis, Mikayla McKasy, Evan Marshall, Christopher Neiman, and Nico Oria.

The creative team includes graphic designer Margo Craige; lighting designer Peter Newell; sound designer Shayne Eastin; Costume Designer Stacy Adelman; scenic painter Kathleen Leary; composers Peter Bradley and Seagulls; producer Evan Marshall; and stage manager Maureen Beld.

Director Shayne Eastin is a Los Angeles–based writer and theatre maker whose previous works include Electric, H7: A Hamlet Study, and The Domestics. Adelman’s recent credits include writing for Night Court on NBC and development work with The Geffen Playhouse Writers Room and Script Pipeline.

Tickets for Natural Selection are available through the Zephyr Theatre box office and online ticketing platform.