Tickets Now on Sale for ELECTRIC, I World Premiere at Theatre of Note

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Electric, I written by Shayne Eastin and directed by Amanda Sonnenschein at Theatre of NOTE.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Guests can use the discount code "presale" for $10 off general admission tickets (excluding opening night). Offer ends 5:00pm PST on September 22, 2024.

Pay-what-you-can preview performances are on September 24 and 25 at 8pm PST. The show opens on September 26 and runs every Thursday through Saturday at 8pm PST and Sunday 6pm PST through October 20. General admission tickets cost $30. Senior/student tickets cost $20.

Electric, I centers on the plight of an artist and a scientist who, undeterred by the barriers of time, unite to outrun the media's trajectory while hoping to carve out a path illuminated by nature and genuine human connection. In the play we meet characters based on historical figures like Thomas Edison, Mary Pickford and Nikola Tesla-while also asking where the forefathers of a never-ending stream of sensationalized content are taking us in the future.

The production features the cast of Hannah Arungwa, Brad C. Light, Caitlin Apparcel, Greenberry Lucas, Oraldo Austin, Christopher Neiman, Joel Scher, Anthony Soliz, Moira Rogers, Kitten McCreery, and Danielle Smith.

The vision of the playwright, director, and cast is supported and made possible by the production crew: Yi Lin Zhao (Scenic and Prop Design), Justin Kelley-Cahill (Lighting Design), Jamie Humiston (Sound Design), Shoshi Brustin (Costume Design), Kelsey Kato (Puppet Design and Construction), Austin Beaulier (Projection Design), Jackson Greer (Composer), Melissa McNamara (Movement and Intimacy Director), Cameron Murphy (Projection Researcher), Anthony Soliz (Projection Researcher), Peter Newell (Stage Manager), and Jordan Rivera (Assistant Stage Manager).

Keep up to date with Electric, I news here.

