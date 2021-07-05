The World Premiere Of JUSTICE? OR…JUST ME? THE BITE Will Be at The Hudson Guild Theatre in August

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite by Lorinda Hawkins Smith, a world premiere production based on the Justice? Or...Just Me? book series will be at the Hudson Guild Theatre in August (next month). The solo play is written, produced and performed by Lorinda Hawkins Smith with direction by Patricia Bean-Kane. Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite is an official selection of the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival Diversity Scholarship awarded to productions with powerful community impact. Performances will be live streamed and in person August 5-19, 2021, with August 5 being a preview performance.

In her quest for justice she finds just her. Justice? Or...Just Me?: The Bite is the first in a trilogy of shows chronicling the journey of a Black woman (Dominique Mills) who leaves an abusive marriage to a White man.

"I'm homeless. No, I never smoked crack. I'm childless. Yes, I want my babies back. I've been in jail. No, I've never robbed a store. People want to take from me. Yet, I'm very poor," says Dominique. Society tends to have one idea of how homelessness, childlessness, domestic violence and criminal backgrounds manifest.

"Justice? Or...Just Me?" was a ten minute monologue workshopped in Skid Row in 2007. After performing the mini solo show for ten years, Lorinda was able to be part of REDCAT's Studio: Spring 2018 where she incorporated multi media with the piece. Said REDCAT, "Writer, actor, and activist Lorinda Hawkins Smith's compelling solo performance Justice? Or Just Me? intricately remixes incisive text and soulful vocal rhythms and textures to examine a Black woman's encounter with law enforcement, domestic violence and her interracial marriage to a White man."

Understanding that the story is too large to fit into just one show, it will now be a trilogy: Justice? Or... Just Me?: The Bite, The Fight, The Flight. Justice? Or...Just Me?:The Bite is part one and gives birth to the book series of the same title.

Justice? Or...Just Me? The Bite runs from August 5 to August 19, 2021. Tickets for preview performance are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.onstage411.com/newsite/show/play_info.asp?show_id=6135 or http://hff21.co/6617.