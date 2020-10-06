The Wallis Presents Digital Engagement Of WIESENTHAL,

The play is based on the life of famed Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents a digital engagement of WIESENTHAL, the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production based on the life of Simon Wiesenthal written by and starring Tom Dugan, available digitally from October 20 through 27, 2020.

Directed for stage by Jenny Sullivan, the riveting one-man show, filled with hope, humanity and humor, tells the true story of Wiesenthal, often called the "Jewish James Bond," a Holocaust survivor who devoted his life to bringing more than 1,100 Nazi war criminals to justice after WW II. The digital presentation is a live performance that was recorded during the run of the show's New York premiere Off-Broadway at the Acorn Theatre that launched in 2014.

Originally broadcast in New York City on the Off-Broadway showcase "Theater Close-Up" in November 2015, Wiesenthal is a production of THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, and was directed for television by David Horn and produced by Mitch Owgang. The Wallis previously presented the live production of Wiesenthal in 2015.

Dugan explains his connection to the material, "My father was a WWII veteran who was awarded The Bronze Battle Star and The Purple Heart. He helped liberate the Buchenwald Concentration Camp in 1945. Although I'm an Irish Catholic, I married a Jewish woman, and now we are raising two beautiful Jewish boys, so Simon Wiesenthal's message of tolerance has a deep resonance for me. Wiesenthal was not only a Jewish hero, he fought for the rights of all Holocaust victims, including Soviet, Polish, Gypsy, and homosexual victims as well."

"The Wallis first presented Wiesenthal early in the play's genesis," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "so it's particularly exciting to join forces with Tom Dugan, once again, to digitally offer his compelling and significant production. Whether audiences are seeing this play for the first time or revisiting it, they will be drawn into this captivating performance and Tom's masterful story telling."

Nominated for both New York's Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award, Wiesenthal is an uplifting and highly entertaining one-man show that unfolds like a gripping spy thriller, telling the story of famed Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal and how, after cheating death at the hands of Hitler's S.S., spent his life bringing to justice the most notorious war criminals in human history. Among numerous critical accolades, The New York Times states Wiesenthal is "powerful and insightful," the New York Post proclaims, "Wiesenthal succeeds with skill and unexpected humor" and The Huffington Post calls they play "heartfelt and deeply moving." Backstage hails Tom Dugan's performance as "masterful."

The Wiesenthal creative team comprises scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Alex Jaeger, lighting designer Joel E. Silver and sound designer Shane Rettig.

Tickets are currently on sale for $50 per household and can purchased at www.TheWallis.org/Wiesenthal.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You