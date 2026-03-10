Playwrights' Arena Will Host HOT BRUNCH IN THE CITY

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwrights’ Arena, the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights, will honor LEILANI CHAN & OVA SAOPENG (Co-Artistic Directors of TeAda Productions), ARMANDO MOLINA (Artistic Director of Company of Angels) with the lee Melville Award for outstanding contributions to the Los Angeles theater community, and GUSTAVO HERRERA (Chief Operating Officer of ARTS for LA) with the Henry Ong Community Leader Award for outstanding leadership in the Los Angeles theater community at its annual gala HOT BRUNCH IN THE CITY.

The Board of Directors of Playwrights’ Arena have unanimously voted to honor these amazing theater leaders. Artistic Director Jon Lawrence Rivera said: “It is thrilling to celebrate unsung heroes of our community at our gala. These four honorees have done, and continue to do, incredible work to uplift and support work that reflects our city.”

HOT BRUNCH IN THE CITY begins at 11 AM on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. There is secured underground parking across the street. Dress code is elegant brunch attire.

For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org