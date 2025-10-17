 tracker
The Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts To Host Free FAMILY FEST: DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS in November

The Wallis celebrates Día de los Muertos with a free outdoor family festival featuring Pacifico Dance Company, Lil’ Libros, and Self Help Graphics & Art.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
The Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts To Host Free FAMILY FEST: DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS in November Image
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will launch its first Family Fest of the season with a Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Family Fest: Día de los Muertos invites audiences to honor loved ones and celebrate life through music, dance, art, and community. The day-long event features performances and participatory activities from Self Help Graphics & Art, Pacifico Dance Company, Lil’ Libros, Color Me Face Painting, and the City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department.

Highlights include storytime and art activities with Lil’ Libros authors; altar-building workshops by Self Help Graphics & Art; Día de los Muertos–inspired face painting; and a dance workshop and performance by Pacifico Dance Company. Attendees can enjoy all-day arts and crafts stations, music, and cultural displays throughout the event.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring picnic blankets. Shaded areas and umbrellas will be available.



