The Verdi Chorus Cancels Verdi Chorus Sing-Along Due to Los Angeles Fires

The Verdi Chorus Sing -Along, which the Verdi Chorus was to have offered at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on January 25, 2025, has been cancelled due to the ongoing situation with the Palisades Fire, and other fires affecting Santa Monica, Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

Anne Marie Ketchum, Founding Artistic Director of the Verdi Chorus, says, “This last week has been an unprecedented tragedy in Los Angeles. Our hearts are with all who have been deeply affected by the fires that have devastated our community. So many people’s lives have been changed forever. At least two of our own chorus members have lost their homes and several are still unsure as to the safety of their homes after evacuation. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

Given the extensive impact of the fires on all of us, we have made the decision to postpone the upcoming Verdi Chorus Sing-Along that was to be held on January 25. This was a difficult decision given that the positive power of music can have a healing effect on us all, but right now our attention must be on the immediate needs of our Verdi Chorus family and community.”

Ketchum continues, “Here are some links to resources that may be helpful if you are in need of assistance as you navigate these heartbreaking challenges: LA County Recovers, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, American Red Cross of Greater Los Angeles, NCAPER’s Arts Field Guide to Federal Disaster Relief

We look forward to the near future when we can again experience the beauty of music together.”

About The Verdi Chorus

The Verdi Chorus is a Southern California nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting opera choruses in concert and to providing career development opportunities for young professional singers. As the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music of the opera chorus, The Verdi Chorus gives talented amateur singers the unique opportunity to sing side-by-side with professional singers in rehearsals leading up to performances held to the highest artistic standards. Under the direction of its remarkable Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, each rehearsal is like a vocal master class.

The Verdi Chorus was founded in 1983 at the Verdi Restaurant in Santa Monica. When the restaurant closed in 1991, The Verdi Chorus continued. In 1999, the chorus incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Under the continuous direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the Chorus presents four concerts each year as well as other collaborative events. Its repertoire includes over 300 choruses from 81 operas in seven languages.

