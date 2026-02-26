The Soraya’s MUSIC KNOWS NO BORDERS Series Continues With March Performances

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Soraya continues its Music Knows No Borders series in March as part of its 2025–26 season. The series highlights world music and themes of cultural exchange and unity.

The Soraya describes the series as an exploration of how rhythm and melody transcend geography and tradition, bringing audiences together through shared musical experience.

Tigran Hamasyan

Armenian pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan will perform March 7 at 8 p.m. In his Soraya debut, Hamasyan will lead an ensemble performing original compositions from his 2026 album Manifeste. Known for blending jazz improvisation with Armenian folk traditions, Hamasyan has toured internationally and frequently performs in Los Angeles.

Villalobos Brothers With Edna Vazquez

The Villalobos Brothers return March 14 at 8 p.m., joined by special guest Edna Vazquez. The GRAMMY-winning trio from Veracruz has collaborated with artists including Bruce Springsteen and Dolly Parton and has performed with orchestras nationwide. Vazquez, who grew up in Jalisco, Mexico, and later built her career in the United States, has appeared with Pink Martini and other major ensembles.

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

On March 21 at 8 p.m., Quinteto Astor Piazzolla will bring its Oblivion Tour to The Soraya. The ensemble has preserved the music of composer Astor Piazzolla for more than 25 years and has earned two Latin GRAMMY Awards for Best Tango Album. Piazzolla’s work is known for blending traditional Argentine tango with elements of jazz and classical music.

Additional performances remain in The Soraya’s 2025–26 season, with nine engagements scheduled across 11 dates.