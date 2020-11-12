The Robey Theatre Company Seeks Dramaturg

The Playwrights Lab begins early February and meets in a 10-week session.

The Robey Theatre Company is accepting resumes for a dramaturg to lead their 2021 Playwrights Lab. Successful candidates will have experience in: teaching new play development, advanced working knowledge of African-American theatre history with a focus on the ongoing development of the participating writers' new work, and a broad exploration of theatrical structures and styles.

Although the company is open to all candidates, nationally, it is preferred that the dramaturg lives in the Los Angeles area and be familiar with the local theatre community.

The Playwrights Lab begins early February and meets in a 10-week session Saturday mornings from 10am-1pm. Classes will initially be conducted via Zoom.

"The Robey Theatre Company's mission statement is to develop and produce plays written about the global Black experience and to reinterpret Black classics."

The company strongly encourages dramaturgs of color to apply. Interested candidates should email their resume to Ben Guillory - Producing Artistic Director, benguillory@robeytheatrecompany.org

