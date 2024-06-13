The Road Theatre Company to Present 15th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY will present the 15th Anniversary of the Annual Summer Playwrights Festival where they will present 23 plays over the span of 10 days. "It is with great pride that we are able to bring you premieres of all kinds and appreciate your participation in this important process.” says Taylor Gilbert. “Supporting New Work and new voices is essential to our community and we hope to see you here."

The 15th Anniversary of the annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 12- Sunday July 21, 2024. The festival is now one of the largest staged reading festivals in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talk-back with the playwright, cast and director. All play readings will be held at The Road Theatre - 10747 Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601.

The Road Theatre has gone on to produce numerous plays over the years from the Summer Playwrights Festival including, High Maintenance by Peter Ritt (SPF 14) Beloved by Arthur Holden (SPF12), Death House by Jason Karasev (SPF8), Stupid Kid by Sharr White (SPF7) and Through the Eye of a Needle by Jami Brandli (SPF7). "We are very proud to be bringing these new plays from the festival to our audiences."

SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (SPF 15):

This year’s festival features all New Works by playwrights from across the United States. Taylor Gilbert, Founding Artistic Director, recalls the very moment the festival launched in 2009: “It’s just an idea” said Scott Alan Smith, Associate Artistic Director emeritus, “Let’s start a playwrights festival!” We said “Sure, why not?” Now, 15 years later we are continuing our tradition of bringing New Works to the stage for your enjoyment. We are excited to present 23 new plays up close and personal in our beautiful Magnolia Space. So join us, get comfortable in one of our seats and enjoy this year's ride at The Road’s 15th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival!”

“Festival Pass’s” are available for only $75.00 to have access to all the full-length readings, or buy an individual ticket for a suggested donation of $15.00. For more information and to RSVP go to:

https://roadtheatre.org/event/15th-annual-summer-playwrights-festival/

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 12, 8:00PM PT

The Totality of All Things by Erik Gernand

Directed by Taylor Nichols

Saturday, July 13, 12:00PM PT

Nüwa in Fairyland by Brandon Zang

Directed by Elana Luo

Saturday, July 13, 4:00PM PT

Lifeline by Robert Axelrod

Directed by Ken Sawyer

Saturday, July 13, 8:00PM PT

BLACK BEAR ISLAND by Karissa Murrell Myers

Directed by Margaret Starbuck

Sunday, July 14, 12:00PM PT

Some Other Woman Like Me by Katherine Swan

Directed by Elizabeth Herron

Sunday, July 14, 4:00PM PT

You May Find This Hard to Believe, or Moor’s the Pity by Scott Gibson

Directed by Victoria Hoffman

Sunday, July 14, 8:00PM PT

The Patriarch by Shayne Kennedy

Directed by Tally McCormack

Monday, July 15, 8:00PM PT

The Ragged Claws by Lina Patel

Directed by Daniel Talbott

Tuesday, July 16, 8:00PM PT

You Welcome by Anne Valentino

Directed by Denise Blasor

Wednesday, July 17, 8:00PM PT

burn for You by Regan Moro

Directed by India Kotis

Thursday, July 18, 8:00PM PT

Incredible Finds, Inc. by Casey J. Adler

Directed by Dana Schwartz

Friday, July 19, 8:00PM PT

THE POINT by Ali MacLean

Directed by Ryan McGree

Saturday, July 20, 12:00PM PT

The Life You Gave Me by Novid Parsi

Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky

Saturday, July 20 4:00PM PT

L’HÔTEL by Marisol Medina

Directed by Carlos Lacámara

Saturday, July 20, 8:00PM PT

1980 (Or Why I’m Voting For John Anderson) by Patricia Cotter

Directed by Meeghan Holaway

Sunday, July 21, 11:00AM PT

Otherkin by N.T. Vandecar

Directed by Christina Carlisi

Sunday, July 21, 3:00PM PT

In Case of Bruising by Kamila Boga

Directed by Gerard Joseph

Sunday, July 21, 8:00PM PT

This is an evening of one-act play readings

If You See a Hyena by Bara Swain

Directed by Allan Wasserman

USE AS DIRECTED by DeLane McDuffie

Directed by Darryl Johnson

The Artemis Cult by Jeanette Farr

Directed by Ru Kazi

H-O-R-S-E by Kathleen Cahill

Directed by Mark Irvingsen

The Previous Incident Versus a Recent Development by Deborah Dashow Ruth

Directed by Avery Clyde

Think It Through by Craig Gustafson

Directed by John Gowans

TALKBACKS

Each play reading will be followed by a moderated discussion with the director and cast. Some discussions will include playwrights.

PRICING:

Buy a festival pass for only $75.00 to experience all the full length shows (One Act night must be purchased separately). Individual play tickets are suggested donation of $15. No donation is too small, but if you can’t afford to donate at this time we understand. Please come anyways and enjoy some live play readings! Reservations are strongly suggested by using the link below.

https://roadtheatre.org/event/15th-annual-summer-playwrights-festival/

