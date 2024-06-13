The Road Theatre Company to Present 15th Annual SUMMER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

The 15th Anniversary of the annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 12- Sunday July 21, 2024.
THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY will present the 15th Anniversary of the Annual Summer Playwrights Festival where they will present 23 plays over the span of 10 days. "It is with great pride that we are able to bring you premieres of all kinds and appreciate your participation in this important process.” says Taylor Gilbert. “Supporting New Work and new voices is essential to our community and we hope to see you here."
The 15th Anniversary of the annual Summer Playwrights Festival will take place from Friday, July 12- Sunday July 21, 2024. The festival is now one of the largest staged reading festivals in the nation, with playwrights from across the country and around the world participating. Each reading is followed by a talk-back with the playwright, cast and director. All play readings will be held at The Road Theatre - 10747 Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601.
The Road Theatre has gone on to produce numerous plays over the years from the Summer Playwrights Festival including, High Maintenance by Peter Ritt (SPF 14) Beloved by Arthur Holden (SPF12), Death House by Jason Karasev (SPF8), Stupid Kid by Sharr White (SPF7) and Through the Eye of a Needle by Jami Brandli (SPF7). "We are very proud to be bringing these new plays from the festival to our audiences."
This year’s festival features all New Works by playwrights from across the United States. Taylor Gilbert, Founding Artistic Director, recalls the very moment the festival launched in 2009: “It’s just an idea” said Scott Alan Smith, Associate Artistic Director emeritus, “Let’s start a playwrights festival!” We said “Sure, why not?” Now, 15 years later we are continuing our tradition of bringing New Works to the stage for your enjoyment. We are excited to present 23 new plays up close and personal in our beautiful Magnolia Space. So join us, get comfortable in one of our seats and enjoy this year's ride at The Road’s 15th Annual Summer Playwrights Festival!”
“Festival Pass’s” are available for only $75.00 to have access to all the full-length readings, or buy an individual ticket for a suggested donation of $15.00. For more information and to RSVP go to:
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:
The Totality of All Things by Erik Gernand
Directed by Taylor Nichols
Nüwa in Fairyland by Brandon Zang
Directed by Elana Luo
Lifeline by Robert Axelrod
Directed by Ken Sawyer
BLACK BEAR ISLAND by Karissa Murrell Myers
Directed by Margaret Starbuck
Some Other Woman Like Me by Katherine Swan
Directed by Elizabeth Herron
You May Find This Hard to Believe, or Moor’s the Pity by Scott Gibson
Directed by Victoria Hoffman
The Patriarch by Shayne Kennedy
Directed by Tally McCormack
The Ragged Claws by Lina Patel
Directed by Daniel Talbott
You Welcome by Anne Valentino
Directed by Denise Blasor
burn for You by Regan Moro
Directed by India Kotis
Incredible Finds, Inc. by Casey J. Adler
Directed by Dana Schwartz
Friday, July 19, 8:00PM PT
THE POINT by Ali MacLean
Directed by Ryan McGree
The Life You Gave Me by Novid Parsi
Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky
L’HÔTEL by Marisol Medina
Directed by Carlos Lacámara
1980 (Or Why I’m Voting For John Anderson) by Patricia Cotter
Directed by Meeghan Holaway
Otherkin by N.T. Vandecar
Directed by Christina Carlisi
In Case of Bruising by Kamila Boga
Directed by Gerard Joseph
This is an evening of one-act play readings
If You See a Hyena by Bara Swain
Directed by Allan Wasserman
USE AS DIRECTED by DeLane McDuffie
Directed by Darryl Johnson
The Artemis Cult by Jeanette Farr
Directed by Ru Kazi
H-O-R-S-E by Kathleen Cahill
Directed by Mark Irvingsen
The Previous Incident Versus a Recent Development by Deborah Dashow Ruth
Directed by Avery Clyde
Think It Through by Craig Gustafson
Directed by John Gowans
TALKBACKS
Each play reading will be followed by a moderated discussion with the director and cast. Some discussions will include playwrights.
PRICING:
Buy a festival pass for only $75.00 to experience all the full length shows (One Act night must be purchased separately). Individual play tickets are suggested donation of $15. No donation is too small, but if you can’t afford to donate at this time we understand. Please come anyways and enjoy some live play readings! Reservations are strongly suggested by using the link below.
https://roadtheatre.org/event/15th-annual-summer-playwrights-festival/
Videos