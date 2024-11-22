The Queen Mary To Host 12 Days of Christmas, New Year's Eve Celebrations, And More This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Queen Mary invites guests to celebrate the winter season with a lineup of events and experiences to close out 2024 in style.

“Our winter programming truly celebrates the rich history and new golden era of the Queen Mary.”” said Steve Caloca, Managing Director for The Queen Mary. “Whether you're joining us for a nostalgic holiday, a musical journey, or to celebrate the New Year, we're thrilled to share these unique experiences and end the year on a high note.”

On December 9th, the Queen Mary will celebrate the 57th anniversary of its historic voyage to Long Beach. This milestone commemorates the ship's enduring legacy as a beloved Southern California landmark, cherished for its history and vibrant programming. The anniversary will be marked by an elegant gala dinner, featuring the Johnny Holiday Dance Orchestra, as well as the exclusive announcement of some exciting new activations and offerings onboard the ship. With festivities planned throughout the day, evening, and beyond, the Queen Mary invites visitors and the community to join in celebrating her enduring presence on the Long Beach waterfront.

The Queen Mary's annual “12 Days of Christmas” holiday event will bring festive cheer to the iconic shop running from December 12 – 23, 2024. Each day is filled with merry-making activities like cookie decorating, gingerbread house building, and stocking decorating, along with jingle-worthy performances, dance parties, and photos with Santa. To make each visit extra special, every day will feature a unique event, from the Lighting of the Stacks Ceremony to Krampus After Dark and a Snow Day with real snow. Tickets are on sale now on the Queen Mary website.

For guests looking to experience the Queen Mary as a true traveler of the past, the Transatlantic Holiday Vacation package from Monday, December 16, to Thursday, December 19, is the ultimate opportunity. Inspired by the ship's storied history as a transatlantic liner, this immersive stay offers a unique “voyage” experience. The journey begins with a welcome orientation dinner and continues with a packed itinerary of activities, including hot cocoa with Captain James, a pickleball tournament, fun group games, guest lectures, movie screenings, arts and crafts, and more. Guests will also enjoy exclusive access to all “12 Days of Christmas” events and the ongoing “What's on Deck” programming, providing a fully immersive holiday at sea, all while docked in Long Beach. To book your room and reserve your stay for a Transatlantic Holiday passenger visit www.queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm.

On December 28, step back in time with the spectacular Alex Mendham and his Orchestra, performing in the Queen's Salon as a part of a pre-NYE celebration. Known for their mesmerizing shows, Alex Mendham and his 11-piece orchestra recreate the jazz and swing soundtracks of the Art Deco era, bringing the music of Hollywood's golden age back to life. The night will feature classic tunes from legends such as Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, and Glenn Miller, including big band hits like “Sing, Sing, Sing.” Perfect for dancing or simply soaking up the atmosphere, this event is a unique opportunity to experience timeless entertainment in a historical setting.

This New Year's Eve, the Queen Mary will embark on a dazzling global journey with its "Auld Lang Shine" celebration on December 31, 2024. Revelers can explore the ship's decks, ballrooms, and salons, traveling to iconic destinations from around the world—without ever leaving port! From the romance of the French Quarters and the excitement of the New York Rockettes to the soulful jazz of Cape Town, The Queen Mary will come alive with immersive décor, themed entertainment, and unforgettable experiences. These celebrations will showcase the sights and sounds of multiple destinations, culminating in one of Southern California's best New Year's Eve firework displays. Tickets are available today at www.queenmary.com/new-years-eve-celebrations.htm.

Throughout the winter season, the Queen Mary offers a variety of daily tours and exhibitions that bring the ship's rich history to life. Guests can explore the ship's storied past, participate in interactive exhibits, and join guided tours to uncover fascinating details about its maritime legacy.

Visit “What's on Deck” on the Queen Mary website to see all the activities happening onboard, from historical guided tours and ghostly encounters to nightly entertainment, live music, and family-friendly experiences. The Queen Mary's winter season promises something special for everyone, making it the perfect destination to celebrate the end of the year in grand style.

For more information on the Queen Mary, upcoming events, programming, and more visit queenmary.com/whatsondeck.

Comments