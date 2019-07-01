The Porters' DOUBLE FALSEHOOD Returns Sunday; TWO NOBLE KINSMEN Opens A Week From Saturday!

The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company presents William Shakespeare's The Two Noble Kinsmen, directed by Will Block.

"The Two Noble Kinsmen is uniquely ambitious, and therefore uniquely timely. It is, at its heart, a discourse on love. However, it is also a discourse on class distinctions, gender politics, friendship, family, the refugee experience... the list goes on and on" says Block. "Its brilliance lies in the weight that it gives each extreme. The play is, in a heartbeat, achingly sad and raucously funny. It finds the joy and sorrow of each and every moment of life - and insists that we cannot experience that joy with our eyes shut."

Jono Eiland and Tim Oakes will play the roles of the titular kinsmen; filling out the ensemble are Tina Van Berckelaer, Michael Bigley, Sean Faye, Katie Hotchkiss, Cameron Kauffman, Gus Krieger, Nicole Ledoux, Marie Osterman, Ian Runge, Rachel Seiferth, and Jesse James Thomas.

"The Two Noble Kinsmen" will be the Porters' twenty-ninth production along the road to completing Shakespeare's canon.

Opening Saturday, July 13th, running every weekend through August 11th.

July 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, August 2nd, 3rd, 9th,

Performed in repertory with 2019 Hollywood Fringe smash Double Falsehood!

July 7th, 14th at 2pm - July 21st, 28th, August 4th, 11th at 5pm.

Presented at The Whitmore-Lindley Theatre Center

11006 W Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You