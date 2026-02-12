The Music Center Presents ID PT. III at Digital Arts Space

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music Center will present The Music Center Presents ID Pt. III, a free public art installation created by Iranian multimedia artist Armon Naeini. The interactive experience will take place in the Digital Arts Space at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Using motion-tracking technology, the installation generates real-time visuals that respond to participants’ movements. Visitors entering the space become part of the artwork as their gestures are translated into flowing digital imagery projected on screens throughout the gallery.

ID Pt. III is the latest offering from The Music Center’s Digital Innovation Initiative (DII), which focuses on developing immersive experiences that combine technology and the arts. The project is supported in part by grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Location and Hours

Digital Arts Space at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Friday, February 20 – Sunday, April 19, 2026

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Transportation

Public parking is available for $10 per vehicle at The Music Center and at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation. The Civic Center/Grand Park station on Metro’s B and D Lines and the Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill station on the Metro A and E Lines are located within walking distance.

RSVP is encouraged at musiccenter.org/idpart3.