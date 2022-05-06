The Music Center Introduces Hope & Grand Events As New On-Campus Catering Entity
Learn more about the food options!
The Music Center today announced a new onsite catering arm, Hope & Grand Events, in collaboration with its food and beverage partner Levy. Offering a multitude of unique indoor and outdoor spaces across the 22-acre Music Center campus, including three onsite full-service restaurants, Hope & Grand Events will provide bespoke hospitality experiences for a wide range of catering needs including personal and corporate events.
With menus developed by Executive Chef George Peterson, Jr., whose culinary credentials include executive chef positions with both hotels and entertainment/sports complexes, including Ritz-Carlton properties, Hope & Grand Events will connect L.A.'s culturally rich communities through a variety of food offerings and experiences that are welcoming for all. The Music Center's diverse event spaces include locations in its four theatres-Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum-as well as its outdoor spaces such as the expansive Jerry Moss Plaza and The Blue Ribbon Garden behind the Concert Hall, as well as restaurants asterid by Ray Garcia, Abernethy's and Kendall's Brasserie. Cody Barrera, director of sales for Hope & Grand Events, oversees all operations for the catering organization.
"Angelenos make wonderful memories at The Music Center, whether they are enjoying the performing or culinary arts or attending a special event in one of our beautiful spaces," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "Hope & Grand will create vibrant, high-quality and welcoming experiences that will bring people together at The Music Center in new and unexpected ways."
"We know no two occasions are alike, and we want to exceed our clients' expectations by bringing their visions to life," said Cody Barrera, director of sales, Hope & Grand. "We are committed to work within our clients' budgets, desired time frames, location and food preferences to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences that can be found only at The Music Center."
Chef Peterson's menu offers a variety of dining options that can work for any event, from meetings and conferences to galas and weddings and beyond. His thoughtfully designed menus feature seasonally rich California-grown ingredients including passed hors d'oeuvres, takeaway boxed sandwich lunches, buffets (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) with multiple hot and cold stations, seated and served multi-course meals, and a chef's table. Hope & Grand Events offers vegan and vegetarian options as well as halal. Pricing begins at $12/person for hors d'oeuvres with a three-course dinner available for $150/person. Highlights include:
Chef's Charcuterie Table
Marinated vegetables, local Petaluma cheeses, Mattern cured meats, California olives, roasted pepper goat cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto torte, artisan breads and crackers
Chinese Dim Sum
Pork Siu Mai, vegetarian egg rolls, garlic chicken wings, Char Siu Bao (BBQ pork buns), seared chicken pot stickers and pan-fried cheese wontons
Carved Hearst Ranch Prime Rib of Beef
Signature roast, horseradish crème, au jus and artisan dinner rolls
Pasta station
Cheese tortellini, house-made pesto cream, local basil orecchiette, pasta with local roasted heirloom tomato sauce and toppings including grilled chicken or shrimp
With a variety of spaces indoors and out, The Music Center provides a distinctive setting for an unforgettable event. Venues with seated and standing capacity are as follows:
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Fifth Floor - Seated: 450, Standing: 600
Eva & Marc Stern Grand Hall - Seated: 600, Standing: 1100
Additional Tier Grand Hall - Seated: 200, Standing: 400
Founders' Room - Seated: 150, Standing: 200
Walt Disney Concert Hall
The Blue Ribbon Garden - Seated: 350, Standing: 650
BP Hall - Seated: 300, Standing: 500
Founders' Room - Seated: 150, Standing: 200
SBC Lobby - Standing only: 300
Choral Hall - Seated: 130, Standing: 175
Jerry Moss Plaza - Seated: 1500, Standing: 3000
Ahmanson Theatre
Founders' Room - Seated: 42, Standing: 100
Restaurants:
asterid
Main Dining Room & Bar - Seated: 96, Standing: 220
Private Dining Room - Seated only: 16
Patio - Seated: 60, Standing: 100
Outdoor Lounge - Seated: 15, Standing: 25
Kendall's
Main Dining Room & Bar - Seated: 94 Standing: 120
Left Dining Room - Seated: 44, Standing: 60
Private Dining Room - Seated: 12, Standing: 18
Boardroom - Seated: 82, Standing: 110
Patio - Seated: 48, Standing: 60
The Mullin Wine Bar
Interior - Seated only: 18
Outside - Seated only: 20
Abernethy's
Interior - Seated: 35, Standing: 65
Exterior - Seated: 64, Standing: 110