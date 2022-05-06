The Music Center Introduces Hope & Grand Events As New On-Campus Catering Entity

The Music Center today announced a new onsite catering arm, Hope & Grand Events, in collaboration with its food and beverage partner Levy. Offering a multitude of unique indoor and outdoor spaces across the 22-acre Music Center campus, including three onsite full-service restaurants, Hope & Grand Events will provide bespoke hospitality experiences for a wide range of catering needs including personal and corporate events.

With menus developed by Executive Chef George Peterson, Jr., whose culinary credentials include executive chef positions with both hotels and entertainment/sports complexes, including Ritz-Carlton properties, Hope & Grand Events will connect L.A.'s culturally rich communities through a variety of food offerings and experiences that are welcoming for all. The Music Center's diverse event spaces include locations in its four theatres-Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum-as well as its outdoor spaces such as the expansive Jerry Moss Plaza and The Blue Ribbon Garden behind the Concert Hall, as well as restaurants asterid by Ray Garcia, Abernethy's and Kendall's Brasserie. Cody Barrera, director of sales for Hope & Grand Events, oversees all operations for the catering organization.

"Angelenos make wonderful memories at The Music Center, whether they are enjoying the performing or culinary arts or attending a special event in one of our beautiful spaces," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "Hope & Grand will create vibrant, high-quality and welcoming experiences that will bring people together at The Music Center in new and unexpected ways."

"We know no two occasions are alike, and we want to exceed our clients' expectations by bringing their visions to life," said Cody Barrera, director of sales, Hope & Grand. "We are committed to work within our clients' budgets, desired time frames, location and food preferences to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences that can be found only at The Music Center."

Chef Peterson's menu offers a variety of dining options that can work for any event, from meetings and conferences to galas and weddings and beyond. His thoughtfully designed menus feature seasonally rich California-grown ingredients including passed hors d'oeuvres, takeaway boxed sandwich lunches, buffets (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) with multiple hot and cold stations, seated and served multi-course meals, and a chef's table. Hope & Grand Events offers vegan and vegetarian options as well as halal. Pricing begins at $12/person for hors d'oeuvres with a three-course dinner available for $150/person. Highlights include:

Chef's Charcuterie Table

Marinated vegetables, local Petaluma cheeses, Mattern cured meats, California olives, roasted pepper goat cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto torte, artisan breads and crackers

Chinese Dim Sum

Pork Siu Mai, vegetarian egg rolls, garlic chicken wings, Char Siu Bao (BBQ pork buns), seared chicken pot stickers and pan-fried cheese wontons

Carved Hearst Ranch Prime Rib of Beef

Signature roast, horseradish crème, au jus and artisan dinner rolls

Pasta station

Cheese tortellini, house-made pesto cream, local basil orecchiette, pasta with local roasted heirloom tomato sauce and toppings including grilled chicken or shrimp

With a variety of spaces indoors and out, The Music Center provides a distinctive setting for an unforgettable event. Venues with seated and standing capacity are as follows:

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Fifth Floor - Seated: 450, Standing: 600

Eva & Marc Stern Grand Hall - Seated: 600, Standing: 1100

Additional Tier Grand Hall - Seated: 200, Standing: 400

Founders' Room - Seated: 150, Standing: 200

Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Blue Ribbon Garden - Seated: 350, Standing: 650

BP Hall - Seated: 300, Standing: 500

Founders' Room - Seated: 150, Standing: 200

SBC Lobby - Standing only: 300

Choral Hall - Seated: 130, Standing: 175

Jerry Moss Plaza - Seated: 1500, Standing: 3000

Ahmanson Theatre

Founders' Room - Seated: 42, Standing: 100

Restaurants:

asterid

Main Dining Room & Bar - Seated: 96, Standing: 220

Private Dining Room - Seated only: 16

Patio - Seated: 60, Standing: 100

Outdoor Lounge - Seated: 15, Standing: 25

Kendall's

Main Dining Room & Bar - Seated: 94 Standing: 120

Left Dining Room - Seated: 44, Standing: 60

Private Dining Room - Seated: 12, Standing: 18

Boardroom - Seated: 82, Standing: 110

Patio - Seated: 48, Standing: 60

The Mullin Wine Bar

Interior - Seated only: 18

Outside - Seated only: 20

Abernethy's

Interior - Seated: 35, Standing: 65

Exterior - Seated: 64, Standing: 110