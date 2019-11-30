The McCallum Presents The Incredible Acapella VOCTAVE In THE SPIRIT OF THE SEASON For One Very Special Night

The McCallum Theatre welcomes the sensational a cappella group Voctave, performing its holiday show The Spirit of the Season, on Monday, December 16, at 7:00pm. The show is made possible through the generosity of Harold and Maudella Green. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the Central Florida area known for gorgeous performances of Disney and Broadway hits-as well as beautifully arranged holiday songs. The group formed in the winter of 2015, with roots in the Walt Disney Entertainment world-but the group's range does not stop there. From gospel music to musical theater, contemporary Christian to barbershop, pop music to choral specialties, Voctave voices have covered it all, both in and out of the a cappella realm.

Members of Voctave have performed all over the world and can be heard on countless recordings. The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps and Jody McBrayer.

The group has had multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. The group has also ranked in the Top 25 on Billboard Magazine's charts. Between Facebook and YouTube, the group has received more than 100 million views on their videos.

Voctave currently has five albums digitally available on all platforms-and plans to record many more videos and albums in the future. Two of those available albums feature holiday songs:Snow (2017) and The Spirit of the Season (2016). The group's most recent album, released in the summer of 2019, is Somewhere There's Music.

The driving force behind Voctave is Jamey Ray, who got his start in the Florida Boychoir; as a young man, he joined the first national touring company of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Today, in addition to being Voctave's producer and arranger, as well as one of the 11 members, he's a professor of music at Rollins College in Orlando, Florida. During a recent interview with BLEEP Magazine, Ray discussed the resurgence in popularity of a cappella music, especially in online videos.

"I think it's because it's not like the other noise," he said. "People like the fact that they look at a group of normal-looking people in a studio, and they're hearing what we sound like in that room. I laugh sometimes at the comments on the videos claiming we're Auto-Tuned. I don't even own Auto-Tune. These singers are simply that good."

Ray emphasized how amazingly talented Voctave's singers are.

"There are good pop singers out there, and many of them are good live," he told BLEEP. "But it will never sound exactly like the album, because it's all so produced. Most of them can't come close to what the people in Voctave can do. When people come to our concerts, they usually tell us we sound the same, if not better than, the recording. It's such a good energy performing before an audience instead of just being in the studio, and it's nice to have people react that way."

www.voctave.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $68, $48 and $28. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories