Del Shores' Cult Classic SORDID LIVES Returns To Palm Canyon Theatre To RIng In 2024

A Palm Springs Favorite!! SORDID LIVES Makes A Comeback at PCT

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Palm Springs Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Palm Springs Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo 3 THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company

Del Shores' Cult Classic SORDID LIVES Returns To Palm Canyon Theatre To RIng In 2024

A Palm Springs favorite is back… and already selling out fast! Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) will present Del Shores’ Sordid Lives, January 19-28, 2024. In the tradition of a good “cult classic,” PCT is encouraging audience participation with cues to sing along and get involved in the action (from the comfort of a seat).

The cult classic tells the story of unconditional love, acceptance and “coming out” in a Texas family, as they converge for the matriarch’s funeral. The original stage play premiered in Los Angeles in 1996 and ultimately won 14 Drama-Logue Awards. This is the ninth time the show has hit the Palm Canyon Theatre stage. This year, many favorite performers reprise their roles. The ensemble cast includes Se Layne as Dr. Eve; Mike Hadley as Brother Boy; Morgana Corelli as Juanita; Mary Ewing as LaVonda; Dani Jara as Bitsy Mae; Dan Graff as G.W.; Judith Chapman as Latrelle; Michele Davis as Sissy; JoBeth Henry as Noleta; David Brooks as Wardell; Michael Strugis as Ty; and Nick Edwards as Odell and Rev. Barnes.

The eccentric characters’ lives intertwine in a comical but meaningful way. Storylines include a mother in denial over her gay son; a barfly/singer at the local watering hole; a cheating heart whose wooden legs accidentally aid in the death of his mistress (the family matriarch); and the cheating heart’s wife who tries her hand at revenge therapy. Sordid Lives is directed by Se Layne with lighting and set design by JW Layne; the Layne siblings are co-artistic directors, who have been running PCT since 1997.

Sordid Lives runs January 19-28, 2024. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $32; student are $17.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online: PalmCanyonTheatre.org. The Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT At Desert Ensemble Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theater (DET), in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, will present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, January 26–28 and February 2–4, 2024.

2
The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March Photo
The Collaborative Season of Plays Announced At the Long Beach Playhouse, January 13- March 31

The Long Beach Playhouse Studio Collaborative Season is a season of plays mounted by local theater companies, performing arts organizations and individuals.

3
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company Photo
Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest, professional theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), announces its inaugural TEN-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, January 13-14, 2024, showcasing the exciting new plays of TEN WRITERS from London, New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Hollywood, Port Townsend, Morongo Basin in addition to local playwrights from Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

4
Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29s Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at The Photo
Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29's Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 is thrilled to announce a captivating opportunity for theatre enthusiasts – a Weekly Theatre Workout led by the talented SAG/AFTRA professional actor Julia Boyd. Join us on Zoom starting Saturday, January 13, for an engaging five-week journey into the world of performance.

From This Author - David Green

David Green is the Founder and Executive Director of Musical Theatre University, a comprehensive training ground for young people with aspirations for careers in professional theatre. His alumni inclu... David Green">(read more about this author)

The Holiday Spirit Is Alive And Well At Palm Canyon Theatre WIth A Hilarious And Charming ELF THE MUSICALThe Holiday Spirit Is Alive And Well At Palm Canyon Theatre WIth A Hilarious And Charming ELF THE MUSICAL
ELF Rings In The Holiday Season At Palm Canyon TheatreELF Rings In The Holiday Season At Palm Canyon Theatre
Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!!Review: Palm Canyon Theatres RENT is Due…. And They Paid It Honey!!
Desert Theatreworks' KINKY BOOTS was Everything! Sensual and Red!Desert Theatreworks' KINKY BOOTS was Everything! Sensual and Red!

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS

Recommended For You