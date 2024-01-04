Del Shores' Cult Classic SORDID LIVES Returns To Palm Canyon Theatre To RIng In 2024

A Palm Springs favorite is back… and already selling out fast! Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) will present Del Shores’ Sordid Lives, January 19-28, 2024. In the tradition of a good “cult classic,” PCT is encouraging audience participation with cues to sing along and get involved in the action (from the comfort of a seat).

The cult classic tells the story of unconditional love, acceptance and “coming out” in a Texas family, as they converge for the matriarch’s funeral. The original stage play premiered in Los Angeles in 1996 and ultimately won 14 Drama-Logue Awards. This is the ninth time the show has hit the Palm Canyon Theatre stage. This year, many favorite performers reprise their roles. The ensemble cast includes Se Layne as Dr. Eve; Mike Hadley as Brother Boy; Morgana Corelli as Juanita; Mary Ewing as LaVonda; Dani Jara as Bitsy Mae; Dan Graff as G.W.; Judith Chapman as Latrelle; Michele Davis as Sissy; JoBeth Henry as Noleta; David Brooks as Wardell; Michael Strugis as Ty; and Nick Edwards as Odell and Rev. Barnes.

The eccentric characters’ lives intertwine in a comical but meaningful way. Storylines include a mother in denial over her gay son; a barfly/singer at the local watering hole; a cheating heart whose wooden legs accidentally aid in the death of his mistress (the family matriarch); and the cheating heart’s wife who tries her hand at revenge therapy. Sordid Lives is directed by Se Layne with lighting and set design by JW Layne; the Layne siblings are co-artistic directors, who have been running PCT since 1997.

Sordid Lives runs January 19-28, 2024. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $32; student are $17.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online: PalmCanyonTheatre.org. The Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.