The McCallum Theatre Brings To The Stage The Hilarious INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH BROADWAY

Star Of Acclaimed Documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway Brings New Show To The Desert

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Steve Young, star of the acclaimed documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway, has pulled back the curtain on one of the strangest, most improbable realms of show business—musicals written for corporate events. Now he’s coming to the McCallum Theatre to share a cornucopia of these unlikely gems at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

The performance is presented through the generosity of James Walter “Jim” Neuman.

Young, a longtime writer for David Letterman, accidentally discovered the hidden world of Broadway-style shows created for sales meetings and conventions from the 1950s to the ’80s.

Emceeing live performances of striking numbers from shows such as The Bathrooms Are Coming! (American-Standard) and Diesel Dazzle (Detroit Diesel Engine), Young gleefully reveals a world that transcends kitsch to reach a surprising level of profundity. He also shares ultra-rare film clips and jaw-dropping album covers from productions the public couldn’t see—which sometimes involved famous names like Kander & Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and Harnick & Bock (Fiddler on the Roof).

Don’t miss this one-night extravaganza of musical theater we were never supposed to know, served up by the collector who rescued it from the shadows.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $65, $55 and $35. Tickets are available at www.mccallumtheatre.org or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. 




