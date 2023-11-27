ELF Rings In The Holiday Season At Palm Canyon Theatre

Elf, The Musical runs at Palm Canyon Theatre December 1-17.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. After being raised as an elf at the North Pole, Buddy Hobbs discovers, as a young man, that he is actually human. With Santa’s encouragement, Buddy embarks on an eventful journey through New York City in search of his biological family. 

Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this seasonal musical features 30 talented local performers ranging in age from 2 to 62+, including Scott Clinkscales as Buddy, David Brooks as Santa, Jessica Lenz as Jovie, Eric Stein-Steele as Walter Hobbs, Tim Steele as Mr. Greenway, and many others. The joyful songs and colorful sets are sure to ring in the holiday season and bring out everyone’s inner elf. 

Elf is directed and costumed by Derik Shopinski with choreography by Alison Logan, and music direction by Jaci Davis. Set design is by Toby Griffin, with lighting design by JW Layne, and projections by Nick Edwards. The book is adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the 2003 film, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The musical ran on Broadway in the Christmas seasons of 2010-2011 and 2012-2013.

Elf, The Musical runs at Palm Canyon Theatre December 1-17. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. (No performance on December 2; cast will participate in the 31st Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade.) Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at Click Here. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Elf is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.




