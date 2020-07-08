The Life Group LA Presents Free Zoom Seminar, July 10

A free zoom seminar this Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers Covid-19, HIV: Unmasked: COVID SCAMS What to Watch out For! Don't get scammed! Come and learn about current Covid-related scams and how to protect yourself and your money. The event is presented by the Life Group LA. The events' guest speaker is Michelle Simek, Writer, Activist, and Speaker

This week's topic: Unmasked: COVID SCAMS What to Watch out For! Friday, July 10, 2020 - 12:00-2:00 pm PT. Registering is required for this event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on July 10 , 2020 by 9 am pst.

Michelle has worked in HIV/AIDS for over 20 years and is a popular local and national educational speaker. She currently works at the UCLA CARE Center as a Patient Retention Specialist and is also a Contributing Writer for Positively Aware (PA) magazine. If you miss an issue of PA, you can find them online at PositivelyAware.com

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to you 7/10 by 9am with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

Watch past zoom informational conferences for free at http://thelifegroupla.org/covid19/

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You